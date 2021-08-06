© Sputnik



A court in Moscow on Thursday convicted US financier Michael Calvey of embezzling funds as part of a long-running and controversial court case that could see the billion-dollar investment fund director handed a stiff sentence.Calvey and his associates were arrested in February 2019 as part of a probe into financial wrongdoing. The executives have maintained their innocence and insist that the case was brought as part of a dispute with rivals.In his final remarks in court last month, the businessman said that "the evidence that the prosecution presented to the court and that was examined during the trial not only does not incriminate me in any crime, but confirms my innocence and the innocence of my colleagues."According to Baring Vostok's figures, it has put more than $2.5 billion into mid-sized firms and startups, as well as investing in major domestic tech firms like Yandex. Moscow business daily Vedomosti previously described the financial firm as "the symbol of direct investment in Russia" and Calvey was a regular speaker at the influential St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.