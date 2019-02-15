© Global Look Press

A Moscow district court has ordered the detention of the founder and senior partner of Baring Vostok private equity, as part of an ongoing inquiry into fraud allegations. Other employees were also taken into custody.Michael Calvey, a US citizen, was detained in the Russian capital on Friday along with other Baring Vostok associates, Vagan Abgaryan, Philippe Delpal, and Ivan Zyuzin, the firm said in a statement. It said the arrests have nothing to do with the company's activities but relate to a dispute around Russia's Vostochny Bank.Moscow's Basmanny court is set to consider the next legal motion soon, according to the spokesperson Yunona Tsaryova. Investigators are reportedly seeking the arrest of all the defendants in the case.The firm, founded by Calvey in 1994, specializes in private equity investments in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States.