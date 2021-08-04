Rajasthan: Dramatic rescue operation of 40 passengers stuck in a bus in overflowing stream

Monsoons wreak havoc in states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Landslides are reported in several areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand leading to road blockage.

Meanwhile, flash floods due to heavy rainfall hit Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh.