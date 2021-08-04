© SelectPhoto/AlamySarah Marsh and Severin Carrell



Deaths from drug poisoning in England and Wales have reached a record high, with a growing number of people dying after using cocaine and opiates, data shows.Charities said the figures showed there was a public health emergency, with the pandemic negatively affecting those with addiction problems. I, accounting for 52.3 deaths per million people.from poisoning in 2020, a disparity consistent with previous years.The rate ofThe latest English and Welsh drugs misuse statistics show Scotland's rate of drugs deaths - those related to misuse and addiction - continues to be far higher than in other UK nations.Last week National Records of Scotland, the statistics agency, said in 2020 a record 1,339 people died from drug misuse. The new ONS data shows thatEytan Alexander, a recovering drug addict and chief executive of UK Addiction Treatment Centres, said the rise in England and Wales was sad but not surprising, with cocaine-related deaths "especially unsurprising ... given that [the drug] is so readily available and as easy to order as a Deliveroo"."We're living in a parallel pandemic: a drug, alcohol, and mental health pandemic that has only worsened due to the virus. Enough is enough ... we need to come together as a society and take real action."; the increase from 2019 was not statistically significant.Dr Emily Finch, theClare Taylor, the national director of operations at Turning Point, which runs drug and alcohol recovery services, said the figures showed a public health emergency that needed an immediate response."Covid-19 has impacted on the nation's mental health, but the effect of"Every drug or alcohol-related death is preventable, and our thoughts are with anyone who has lost someone this way."There have beenMark Moody, the chief executive of the charity Change Grow Live, also called for immediate action. "For things to improve, we must directly challenge the stigma faced by people who use drugs. This starts by recognising that drug dependency is a chronic health condition which must be integrated alongside NHS services, criminal justice pathways and housing support."In 2020, the highest rate of drug misuse deaths was in the north-east, while the lowest rate was in London. The north-east has had the highest rate of drug misuse for the past eight years and has a statistically significantly higher rate than all other regions of England.