Wet spell or still short of rain?

"Relief and rescue forces provided services to 846 flood survivors," ISNA quoted Mohammad Hassan Qousian as saying on Tuesday.Currently, relief operations have been completed in five provinces, but continue in Qazvin and Zanjan provinces, he stated.Over the last two years, Iran was doused with rain which was unprecedented during the past 50 years, but last year, unfortunately, the country faced drought, which shows a 40 percent decrease in rainfall.Watershed management is a solution to strengthen the ecosystem in the face of subsequent droughts by penetrating rainfall into the ground.Rainfall extremes over the past three years slowly questioned the conception that Iran is experiencing a long-term drought and some of the experts announced that a wet spell will embrace the country.So, some experts claimed that Iran has entered a period of a wet spell after experiencing dry spells over the past few decades, some others highly rejected the claim implying that the country faced a lack of rain by 50mm over the past 5 decades.