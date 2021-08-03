The currently closed (for skiing and boarding)Hintertux is one of five glaciers currently open for August skiing and snowboarding, along with Les 2 Alps in France, Zermatt and Saas Fee in Switzerland and Passo Stelvio in Italy.Snowfall at these altitudes is not that unusual Any month of the year, but coming after a mostly hot June and July which saw much of the snow cover on glacial ice melt away, the cooler temperatures and bit of fresh snow is good news for the continent's embattled glaciers, as well as those skiers and snowboarders lucky enough to be out there.In the past few weeks two glacier ski areas in Tignes as well as the Austrian ski centre of Molltal (pictured below last month) have closed temporarily due to a loss of snow cover in their glacial ice to allow skiing and boarding to continue safely. They hope to re-open in September.