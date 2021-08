© Twitter/ RepMcGovern

Progressives angry at lawmakers' failure to extend the eviction moratorium, thus potentially leaving millions of Americans on the streets, called for the 'occupation' of Congress, prompting parallels with the events of January 6.The hashtag #OccupyCongress briefly shot to the top 10 of Twitter's US trends on Sunday, with dozens of progressives demanding the House come back from its six-week recess and reinstate a federal ban on evictions which expired on Saturday."It's fitting that #OccupyCongress is trending. Not only should there be no end to the eviction moratorium while Congress vacations and a pandemic rages again but we need to keep organizing a widescale housing justice movement to fight nationwide," Democratic Socialists of America tweeted.The events of January 6 saw hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump flocking to and then storming the Capitol in a bid to stop the certification of the presidential election results they believed were fraudulent.The eviction moratorium was issued by the CDC to protect tenants who were behind on rent due to the pandemic from imminent eviction, and was repeatedly extended. However, after the CDC extended the moratorium for July, it stated that this would be the final extension, leaving it up to Congress to figure out how to protect the 3.6 million Americans at risk of being evicted.This is despite US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh signaling in a June ruling that the moratorium could not be extended any further and that the time left should be used for "additional and more orderly distribution of the congressionally appropriated rental assistance funds."