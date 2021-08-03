Two farmers were killed by lightning strike on Ratanpur-Salua field in Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat on Monday morning.The deceased are Dulal Hossain, 59, and Mofazzal Hossain, 52, of Ratanpur village.Four other farmers were seriously injured in the incident.The police said some farmers of Ratanpur village went to plant Aman paddy around 9:00am.A thunderbolt struck six of them, leaving two dead on the spot.Later, local people rescued the injured.Palash Chandra Deb, officer-in-charge of Panchbibi police station, said the injured were admitted to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital.Source: United News of Bangladesh