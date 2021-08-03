© Coastal News Service, LLC



A motorcyclist was killed Monday night after a lightning strike caused him to lose control of his bike on I-95 South.The victim was traveling with his brother around 5 p.m. when his brother said a nearby lightning strike caused the victim to veer into the shoulder and hit the guardrail, according to Liberty County Sheriffs Office Capt. Dennis Poulsen.The victim flipped over the guardrail and landed on the grassy area, while the motorcycle continued to drive along the guardrail before crossing the three lanes of the interstate where it stopped.No other vehicle was involved.Poulsen said the man's brother went to render aid to his brother who was unresponsive and later pronounced dead.Georgia State Patrol Trooper Johnaton Edwards said the victim will be taken to the GBI crime lab where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.Poulsen said the brothers, who reside in Ohio, left North Carolina this morning to go to Florida.They got caught in heavy rain and were trying to make it to an overpass bridge to seek shelter till the rain passed.