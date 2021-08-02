© StudioIncendo



A man has been detained by Hong Kong police for allegedly insulting the Chinese national anthem - the first arrest of its kind in the city.Police said- March of the Volunteers - as well as chant slogans during a livestream of an awards ceremony from the Tokyo Olympic Games at a mall in Kwun Tong on Monday. It is the first time the authorities have invoked the controversial new anthem law since came into effect in June last year.Crowds gathered at shopping malls across the city to watch Hong Kong fencer Edgar Cheung as he played in the finals of the men's individual foil event at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. Cheung became the second Olympic gold medallist in Hong Kong after beating his opponent 15-11.At the subsequent medal ceremony, some fans initially booed China's national anthem and then chanted "We are Hong Kong" in scenes that were broadcast live.Chung said that