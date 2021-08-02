Severe flooding in Arauca Department in eastern Colombia has affected over 50,000 people since mid-July. Many of those affected are refugees from bordering Venezuela.The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)Flooding damaged homes and livelihoods in rural and urban areas of the the municipalities of Saravena, Arauquita, Tame, Fortul and Arauca, and later in areas of Cravo Norte and Puerto Rondón municipalities.The government of Arauca said that as of 18 July, floods affected 8,850 people in Arauca, 6,400 in Tame, 11,440 in Fortul and 6,312 in Saravena. As of 28 July, Colombia's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) reported at least 11,868 families (47,472 people) have been affected by the floods across the department.Of the 50,000 affected, approximately 5,972 are people of Venezuelan nationality (1,493 families) according to OCHA. Flooding in areas of the municipality of Arauca inhabited by refugee and migrant populations from Venezuela and displaced and host populations had forced many to build makeshift shelters on roadsides.