Heavy rain following a spell of dry weather caused streets to flood in east coast city Kalmar, as lightning struck the area 1,700 times.Several shops were flooded, although it did not come close to the fatal floods seen in other parts of Europe in recent weeks.The rainband was set to move north across central Sweden on Wednesday, but by the morning all heavy rain warnings previously issued by national weather agency SMHI had been lifted with the worst of it appearing to subside.so it depends on where these showers end up."Around four millimetres of rain was expected to fall in Stockholm on Wednesday, but sunshine was forecast for northern Sweden, where wildfire warnings remained in place.