© REUTERS



Typhoon In-Fa left the Philippines last Friday but continues to enhance the southwest monsoon.Heavy rains over the weekend flooded different parts of the capital Manila and other provinces in Luzon and Visayas region.and are staying in 81 evacuation sites across the country.Mary Jay Versoza and her whole family were evacuated from the coastal neighborhood of Baseco Compound in Manila City. Her house was flooded waist-deep and she was worried for the safety of her young children. Her family is staying at the Baseco Evacuation Center along with 277 other families.Each family was provided with a modular tent, food and other necessities. But Versoza's worries are not yet over.