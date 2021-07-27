Comment: They're coming thick and fast now, extreme weather event after extreme weather event...
Earlier this week, the British capital saw some of the hottest days of the year as the temperatures rose over 30 degrees Celsius. Now, the heat seems to be the least of the Londoners' problems as some parts of the city were submerged in water and resembled the alarming images from the massive flooding which hit Germany and Belgium earlier this month.
Photos and videos posted to social media on Sunday showed cars ploughing through flooded streets while some roads looked more like turbulent rivers. Some car owners had to abandon their vehicles that were caught in the streams and almost fully submerged.
Others were stuck in their cars and emergency services used boats to rescue them as happened to one unfortunate motorist, who got stranded under a bridge in Worcester Park, Sutton.
Some witnesses reported seeing improvised "geysers" as the storm water systems apparently got overwhelmed with the torrential floods.
Clapham and Camberwell, as well as Kingston in southwest London, were among the areas hit by the floods. The UK capital's eastern parts, including Leyton and Walthamstow, were also affected. The London Fire Brigade said they had received over 300 flooding-related calls.
Eight London tube stations were closed because of the foul weather, including Covent Garden, Edgware Road's Circle line station and Pudding Mill Lane.
A shocking video posted on Twitter shows the Pudding Mill station of the Docklands Light Railway in Stratford coming fully under water.
In Hackney a burst manhole sent sewage flooding out onto the streets.
Another video showed a person rowing a kayak through flooded gardens.
Some Londoners shared their accounts of what they described as the worst flooding they have seen in the UK capital.
Amber warnings for thunderstorms were issued by the Met Office. Meteorologists said that heavy rains and thunderstorms would continue in the UK's southeast, adding that the amber warning would stay in place until at least Sunday evening.
Comment: To clarify, The Telegraph cites UK meteorologists reporting that the entire July rainfall average for London came down in just a few hours. And it was the second time this has happened in London this month alone...