Christopher Steele, the ex-MI6 spy, is involved in the 'parent' organisation called Independent SAGE - a collective that regularly criticizes the UK government for not introducing tougher measures to achieve 'Zero Covid.'On July 17, The Daily Telegraph brought to public attention that Independent SAGE, the highly controversial scientist collective advocating for excessively harsh coronavirus restrictions, was the creation of The Citizens , a shadowy campaign organization led by Guardian journalist Carole Cadwalladr.In a statement, Firstlight Group, which provides "media relations support and consultancy to Independent Sage," contended that The Citizens "drew on a wide and diverse collection of unpaid advisors before it launched," of which Steele was just one."He has never played any active or other role in the organisation or Independent SAGE," the PR firm added, although in a followup email Firstlight said Steele was part of a "a network of pro-bono advisors we can call upon as needed," suggesting he could be drafted in to support The Citizens, and by extension Independent SAGE, at any time in the future. Requests for clarity on what precisely he did for The Citizens pre-launch were simply ignored.What's nonetheless clear is that Cadwalladr has long-been a fervent advocate of Steele, and frequently ended up in extremely close quarters with the purportedly former spook, as several photos of the pair together, and screengrabs of Zoom conversations with one another, surely attest.Steele's biography on The Citizens' website even specifically draws attention to his role in producing the dossier -Cadwalladr was likewise an enthusiastic proponent of Mueller, to the extent of launching a podcast - Dial M for Mueller - calling for a similar investigation into the June 2016 Brexit referendum in the UK. Despite much initial fanfare, it produced a mere three episodes before abruptly ending, which may be explained by the actual Mueller report being an embarrassing nothingburger.Steele's involvement in The Citizens may account for the clear attempts by Independent SAGE to distance itself somewhat from its purported "parent" and "producer." However, the central if surreptitious role played by The Citizens in the endeavor is quite clear - a crowdfunding campaign for the collective instigated following its June 2020 launch was created by The Citizens, described as Independent Sage's "partner," which had been offering "time and skills to help behind the scenes."The quietly published official record of a meeting of Independent SAGE's 'Behavioural Advisory Group' that same month is even fishier. It shows that Zack King, representative of Firstlight Group , took a principal role in proceedings, introducing "the work of Independent Sage to date" and leading a dedicated "item" on press relations.Along the way, King stressed that he, his company and Carole Cadwalladr "handled press issues" and Independent SAGE could use them if and when they wanted to "involve" the media in its activities."Zack and Carole work together on press side. Most press relations are undertaken via Zack and his PR firm," the minutes state.It's inarguably an extremely strange situation, in which Cadwalladr and Firstlight Group provide "media relations support and consultancy" to Independent SAGE and help "involve" the press in its work, and then Cadwalladr and her employer amplify their sensationalist, unscientific prognostications.The overlap between membership of SAGE and Independent SAGE membership also means that representatives of both can appear in the media billed as mouthpieces of the former only, and make alarmist, headline-grabbing projections that don't reflect SAGE's official position or modelling, without this crucial caveat being acknowledged. Witness Susan Michie stating in June that government-enforced social distancing and mask wearing will have to remain in place forever, contrary to published SAGE wisdom.Steele's dodgy dossier gripped journalists' attention the world over and drove news coverage for months before its exposure as flagrant nonsense. How long it'll take before Independent SAGE's dubious prognoses and baseless hysteria is similarly laid bare is anyone's guess.By, an investigative journalist exploring the role of intelligence services in shaping politics and perceptions. Follow him on Twitter @KitKlarenberg