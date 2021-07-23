© REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Peruvian police have dismantled an alleged criminal ring that had charged as much $21,000 per bed for seriously ill Covid-19 patients in a state-run hospital, aggravating care in a country hit by one of the world's deadliest outbreaks of the virus.The health minister, Óscar Ugarte, told reporters the scam warranted immediate repercussions. "This is totally reprehensible," he said. "We cannot be negotiating with people's lives."The hospital involved in the more recent scandal, administered by the EsSalud social security system, provides free care. Patients must endure a long waiting list for the 80 ICU beds the hospital offers.The number of available ICU beds has since soared to nearly 3,000 nationwide, compared with just hundreds available in March last year, but beds are still in high demand in the Andean nation. Peru in late May tripled its official death count from the virus and leads the world in deaths per 100,000 inhabitants from the disease.