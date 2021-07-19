© Getty Images / Costfoto



Two dams in Inner Mongolia's Hulunbuir have collapsed following torrential rain, according to an announcement from China's water ministry on Monday, citing concerns about the safety risks of aging infrastructure in the region.The two dams failed on Sunday afternoon afterof rainfall in the area over the weekend andA video shared by a Chinese individual online shows the moment that water breached the banks of a dam and began flooding out of the reservoir.Other footage circulating on social media shows water pouring from the dams after their banks were breached, causing destruction and sweeping away infrastructure and flooding fields.Despite the collapse of the dams and the subsequent flooding, Chinese officials confirmed thatThe Hulunbuir city government stated on WeChat that aroundThe flooding left livestock trapped on the border between China and Mongolia. Police were deployed to help more than 1,000 sheep who were surrounded by rising floodwater and took three hours to save the distressed animals.Throughout China, there are over 98,000 reservoirs used by the country to prevent flooding, generate power and manage shipping but more than 80% of them have been in existence for over 40 years, creating a potential safety risk, according to the government in Beijing.