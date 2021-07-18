Weather warnings have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia lasting until Monday, the Kingdom's civil defense said on Thursday.The authority warned of thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain and brisk winds in Jazan, Asir and Najran.The civil defense also warned of thunderstorms with moderate rain in the capital Riyadh, the Eastern Province, Al-Baha, and Makkah, while the holy sites (Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat) will be affected by light to moderate rain on Sunday and Monday.The warnings were issued based on data received from the National Center of Meteorology.The civil defense called on everyone to be wary of the severe conditions, to stay away from places that could flood, and to abide by the civil defense's instructions and updates announced through media and social media outlets.