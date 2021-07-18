Earth Changes
Weather warnings issued as thunderstorms and flooding hit Saudi Arabia
Arab News
Sun, 18 Jul 2021 19:07 UTC
The authority warned of thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain and brisk winds in Jazan, Asir and Najran. It also warned in some areas the heavy rain may lead to torrential flows and flooding.
The civil defense also warned of thunderstorms with moderate rain in the capital Riyadh, the Eastern Province, Al-Baha, and Makkah, while the holy sites (Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat) will be affected by light to moderate rain on Sunday and Monday.
The warnings were issued based on data received from the National Center of Meteorology.
The civil defense called on everyone to be wary of the severe conditions, to stay away from places that could flood, and to abide by the civil defense's instructions and updates announced through media and social media outlets.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Weather warnings issued as thunderstorms and flooding hit Saudi Arabia
- Poll: 2 In 3 Southern Republicans want to secede from the Union; nearly half of Pacific NW Democrats
- Flood hits 10 provinces in Iran, leaving 6 dead, 2 missing
- Movie producer Dillon Jordan accused of running 'extensive' prostitution ring
- Covid self-isolation ends in warp-speed U-turn as BoJo and Rishi Sunak realise just how bad trying to wiggle free from it looks
- Large meteor fireball visible for 27 seconds over Puerto Rico
- 500-year-old skulls with facial modification unearthed in Gabon
- Strong rainstorms cause local floods across Austria
- Fire risks prompt GM to warn electric car owners to not park them inside or charge unattended
- At least 20 killed in Mumbai landslides and floods - up to 10 inches of rain falls in 24 hours
- Best of the Web: Biden's Vaccine "Strike Force" Plan Stinks Of Desperation
- Flash floods after 204mm (8 inches) of rain in 48 hours leave 4 dead, dozens rescued in Oman
- Austria is working with US to investigate 'Havana syndrome' cases among American diplomats
- Carcinogen found in 5 Johnson & Johnson sunscreens, lab testing finds benzene in 78 other products
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Is This What Totalitarianism Looks Like?
- A response to Scott Alexander on lockdowns
- The sun fires off its third 'halo CME' in as many days
- MIT predicted in 1972 that society will collapse this century. New research shows we're on schedule.
- Shallow M6.2 earthquake strikes south of Panama - EMSC
- Top Biden officials now believe COVID lab-leak theory: report
- Covid self-isolation ends in warp-speed U-turn as BoJo and Rishi Sunak realise just how bad trying to wiggle free from it looks
- Best of the Web: Biden's Vaccine "Strike Force" Plan Stinks Of Desperation
- Austria is working with US to investigate 'Havana syndrome' cases among American diplomats
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Is This What Totalitarianism Looks Like?
- Fit for 55 — EU Green Deal and the Industrial Collapse of Europe
- Russia's about-face on Syria's Idlib is the opening gambit of a larger diplomatic chess game
- Senator Hawley: Big Tech is 'acting like arms of the government'; 'it's scary stuff, it's really censorship'
- Judge orders Biden administration to stop approving new DACA applications
- Biden calls Cuba 'failed state,' says 'reinstating' internet access is one of the things US is considering
- Iraq officials say US held talks on troop withdrawal but Biden WH denies remarks
- Joe Biden finally gets some tough questions and things go badly
- Biden DOJ hosts propaganda presentation teaching that inner city violence is caused by white supremacist ideology, racism, and police
- Report says Hunter Biden prosecutor 'paused' investigation before election
- Congressional corruption: Nancy and Paul Pelosi are making millions trading stocks in companies she actively regulates
- The Guardian plumbs new depths: Inside the latest wild claims from its resident 'Russiagate' fanatics that Putin got Trump elected
- Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'
- Paul Joseph Watson: The Sportsball Scam
- Hungary's Orban slams EU's pro-LGBT propaganda law as 'legalized hooliganism'
- 20 years after the Russo-Chinese friendship treaty, relationship between two nations at 'unprecedented heights,' says Moscow
- 'If I was going to do a coup, it wouldn't be with him': Trump attacks 'woke' general Milley who suspected a 'nazi' coup attempt
- Poll: 2 In 3 Southern Republicans want to secede from the Union; nearly half of Pacific NW Democrats
- Movie producer Dillon Jordan accused of running 'extensive' prostitution ring
- Fire risks prompt GM to warn electric car owners to not park them inside or charge unattended
- A response to Scott Alexander on lockdowns
- Top Biden officials now believe COVID lab-leak theory: report
- Belarus security services raid homes of journalists involved in anti-government protests
- Arizona auditors report 'potentially thousands' of duplicated ballots without serial numbers
- One dead as Iran water shortage protests continue into second night
- Virginia PTA, NAACP official says 'let them die,' about anti-Critical Race Theory parents
- Parents sue City of Washington D.C. for vaccinating minors without parental consent
- Michigan Senate approves petition to revoke Whitmer's pandemic powers
- The Guardian's continued employment of Luke Harding is a disgrace to all Western media
- Dominion voting system's website goes offline right after Tucker Carlson's report & Arizona audit findings
- Families sue Universal Orlando after actor made white-power 'OK' gesture posing with girls
- 'Pregnant man' among this year's emoji finalists
- Critical race theory is far more than a political outlook to its adherents, it is a progressive dogma that defines their existence
- Doug Ford defends change to Ontario's math curriculum introduction that deleted passage on racism
- Yes, online abuse is bad, and racism on social media is abhorrent, but removing anonymity on the internet would be far worse
- Chips and cakes out, algae burgers in: Britain's mad nanny-state 'snack tax' plan is enough to make you sick
- Partial roof collapse leads to building evacuation in Miami
- 500-year-old skulls with facial modification unearthed in Gabon
- Oink Vey! Evidence ancient Israelites ate pork revealed by pig skeleton in First Temple-period Jerusalem
- First genetic evidence from medieval plague victims suggests Black Death reached Southern Italy
- Archaeologists suggest rock-cut cave was home of exiled Anglo-Saxon King
- Oldest known cosmetics found in ceramic bottles on Balkan Peninsula
- Haifa: Planned death of a city - Palestine's past remembered
- UK supported the coup in Bolivia to gain access to its 'white gold'
- Israel unveils major discovery from Jerusalem's Second Temple era
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Phillip Barlag: Murderers, Tyrants and Lunatics - A History of Rome at Its Worst
- Skeletons of twin infant Vikings discovered in Christian burial in Sweden
- America's impressive history of bioweapons attacks against its own people
- Revolver explores Feds favorite espionage tactic: Fake bodyguards
- DNA study traces origins of modern Japanese to Paleolithic man
- Rare 51,000-year-old bone carving suggest Neanderthals were artists
- Canada Day special: How a 'synthetic nationalism' was created to break the US-Russia alliance
- No sign of foreigners in Turkey's Bronze Age Alalakh burials despite it being 'international age'
- Ancient carved snake found in Finnish neolithic dig site, Järvensuo
- Ornate stone carving discovered at Roman fort near Hadrian's Wall
- World's first-known plague victim was hunter-gatherer who died 5,000 years ago in Latvia
- Bolivian ex-Minister of Defence plotted a second coup using US mercenaries
- The sun fires off its third 'halo CME' in as many days
- MIT predicted in 1972 that society will collapse this century. New research shows we're on schedule.
- Speaking in tongues: Russia's tech giant Yandex working on AI video translator to allow viewers to watch anything with voiceover
- Just 7% of our DNA is unique to modern humans, study shows
- Massive DNA 'Borg' structures perplex scientists
- 'Moon wobble' cycle & sea level rise will cause surge in coastal flooding starting in 2030s, NASA claims
- No ovaries required: viable eggs grown in a dish
- NASA identifies possible fix for Hubble after major glitch put space telescope into safe mode for past month
- Algae species with 3 distinct sexes discovered
- Best of the Web: Top gain-of-function scientist Ralph Baric admitted viruses can be lab engineered 'without a trace'
- New type of stellar grain discovered in ancient mineral aggregates isolated from the Allende meteorite
- Human environmental genome recovered in the absence of skeletal remains
- Trust 'the science', but how much scientific research is actually fraudulent?
- Meteorite that fell in February 'most important ever to be recovered in Britain'
- Jupiter's X-ray aurora explained
- Microbes that feast on crushed rocks thrive in Antarctica's ice-covered lakes
- Revisiting Dr Judy Wood - Because she's right about 9/11
- Did climate change the size of our bodies & brains?
- Another new moon discovered around Jupiter
- Nature wins again: Scientists identify NATURAL SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants
- Weather warnings issued as thunderstorms and flooding hit Saudi Arabia
- Flood hits 10 provinces in Iran, leaving 6 dead, 2 missing
- Strong rainstorms cause local floods across Austria
- At least 20 killed in Mumbai landslides and floods - up to 10 inches of rain falls in 24 hours
- Flash floods after 204mm (8 inches) of rain in 48 hours leave 4 dead, dozens rescued in Oman
- Shallow M6.2 earthquake strikes south of Panama - EMSC
- Scientists stunned by rare Arctic lightning storms north of Alaska
- 100 sinkholes in a month: The Croatian village where the land became 'Swiss cheese'
- Hundreds injured and more than 1,000 missing in one German district alone, amid severe floods - police
- Heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai, local trains hit, flooded roads, big jams - up to 5.5 inches of rain in 5 hours
- Best of the Web: Death toll exceeds 150 as Germany and Belgium hit by devastating floods
- Best of the Web: 34% rise in lightning strikes across India in 2020-21 over previous years, leaving 1,697 dead
- Rivers overflow in western region of Uganda, lake floods in northern region
- Tiger kills two bikers in Uttar Pradesh, India - third survives the night by climbing tree
- Lightning kills two in Udayapur, Nepal
- Monsoon storms pound the Valley, northern Arizona with heavy rain
- Extreme weather conditions in Sur, Oman - floods destroy homes and cars
- Nine killed, dozens missing after boats capsize in Indonesia storm
- Severe thunderstorm with hail hits Osaka, Japan
- India - Heavy rains trigger deadly floods and landslides in Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
- Large meteor fireball visible for 27 seconds over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireball explodes in the sky over Brazil
- Meteor fireball spotted in Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil
- Meteor fireball explodes over Taiwan
- Two bright meteor fireballs blaze over Idaho within hours of each other
- Meteor fireball over central Spain on July 2nd
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Switzerland
- Loud bang heard, green light seen in northern Thailand could be a bolide
- Residents in Maghull, England perplexed as loud 'explosions' reverberate throughout the region
- Meteor fireball over the southwest of Bohemia, Czech Republic
- Cameras record meteor fireball over northeast Brazil
- Bolide over the south of Spain (June 14)
- 'Flaming stone' falls from the sky in Bacolod, Philippines
- Meteorite? Earthquake? Sonic boom? Mystery noise wakes up North-West coast of Australia
- With quake ruled out, San Diego's 'mystery boom' was likely sonic
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (June 13)
- Daytime meteor fireball over Rosario, Argentina
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (June 9)
- Green meteor fireball streaks across the skies of Jacksonville, Florida
- Large meteor fireball recorded over Almería, Spain
- Carcinogen found in 5 Johnson & Johnson sunscreens, lab testing finds benzene in 78 other products
- What SAGE Gets Wrong: The evidence that almost everyone is exposed during a 'surge' and most are immune
- USA deaths from drug overdose increased by almost 30% in 2020, likely related to lockdowns
- Cleveland Clinic, Mount Sinai not administering new Alzheimer's drug
- J&J sued after recalling sunscreens due to cancer-causing chemical
- Best of the Web: Dr. Yeadon warns: Children 50 TIMES more likely to die from covid vaccine than from virus
- To prevent three deaths, COVID jab kills two
- Best of the Web: Lockdowns blocked flu spread, what happens when it returns?
- Autoimmune hepatitis reported following India's Covishield vaccine
- Children at "extremely low" risk of Covid complications, even those with multiple comorbidities
- US infants struck by winter virus in summer after lockdowns disrupt immunity & transmission
- US Alzheimer drug received FDA approval despite no proven benefits, investigation launched
- Entire French population contaminated with heavy metals, industrial agriculture may be to blame - study
- N.Korea rejected AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine over side effects, says think-tank
- Best of the Web: Analysis: Might COVID injections reduce lifespan?
- Best of the Web: 'Urgent' British report calls for complete cessation of COVID vaccines in humans
- Study finds high carbon dioxide levels in kids who wear face masks, concludes: 'Children should not be forced to wear face masks'
- Shocker: Lab analysis finds fake-meat and meat are not nutritionally equivalent
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Cardiovascular Side Effects From mRNA Vaccines
- Doctors, farmers indoctrinated by Big Pharma
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
- X gender on my passport instead of male or female is just the start: I want to identify as a dolphin
- Ricky Gervais dares wokesters to cancel The Office: 'I've been paid!'
- Public school student can't read but is already racist at a 12th-grade level
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
- Jonathan Pie: Hancock is a ****!
- Huge spike noted in Americans buying F-15s after Biden suggests you'll need them to overthrow government
- Trump announces he is building 1,954-mile long Trump Hotel along southern border
- Get Locked Down
- Kim Jong Un enrolls in Ivy League university to learn latest brainwashing techniques
- Newbie bomb-maker panics after making explosive, rushes it to police for defusing
- Texas Governor Abbot signs executive order donating city of Austin to California
- 'Help Wanted': Western media is in dire need of more Russia writers. Must be willing to lie, distort and engage in lazy speculation
- Stop the Fake Info
- Fauci - Public Enemy #1?
- 911 Will now require white callers to press 1 to check their privilege
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
Fields and homes scoured by flooding in Erftstadt-Blessem, western Germany, 15 July 2021
Quote of the Day
Liberty, taking the word in its concrete sense, consists in the ability to choose.
- Simone Weil
Recent Comments
Oh look at the funny clown. Everything will be all right, we've got a funny clown in Downing Street. Always call the funny clown by his...
The 'pandemic' surely ain't and government needed to make NO orders to stop folks from 'socializing' during the black plague. R.C.
If push comes to shove and it is decided by the Red power brokers that Whisperin' Sniffy must go and that they don't want Commiela and her dual...
I like how he takes himself so seriously. Like a chihuahua yapping at a family of rottweilers. Love it.
Meanwhile, the M.I.C./Team FUKUSraHell lie to us to maximize lockdowns, maximize vax deaths, hide the truth and they're 'lions of industry.' This...