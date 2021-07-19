Earth Changes
Hundreds injured and more than 1,000 missing in one German district alone, amid severe floods - police (UPDATE: 180+ dead across Europe)
RT
Fri, 16 Jul 2021 17:20 UTC
At least 62 people died in the storm and subsequent flooding, the local police department said on Friday, adding that the grim toll might rise still higher. Located south of Cologne, the district, which has a population of some 130,000, saw the River Ahr burst its banks, bringing devastation to nearby towns and villages.
Photos and videos posted to social media show destroyed bridges, streets flooded with fast-flowing torrents of water, and roads turned into canals. Entire villages in Ahrweiler are currently under water.
The police department said it had received reports of at least 362 people having been injured in the municipality. On Thursday, the authorities reported that more than 1,300 people were missing in the Ahrweiler district alone.
Earlier, drone footage obtained by RT's Ruptly video agency showed the devastation caused by the floods in the town of Insul.
The German army has been deployed to the area to aid in the search-and-rescue effort, and a helicopter from France was also sent to join the operation, the police said.
Officers thanked the people of the district for the "great amount of solidarity and many offers of help." Footage posted to social media shows a column of farmers riding their tractors and bulldozers from neighboring Westerwald to help with the rescue efforts.
More than 1,000 police officers, servicemen, fire department officers, and other first responders have been engaged in the rescue operation in Ahrweiler, the authorities have said, adding that "more forces" were nonetheless still required.
Germany faced a "unique disaster of an unprecedented scale" earlier this week, Gerd Landsberg, the head of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, said. The floods, caused by record rainfall, have swept up cars, destroyed houses, and sparked power outages.
The western German states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate have been the worst affected. The nationwide death toll has now passed 100, according to media reports citing officials. Earlier on Friday, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer issued a nationwide military disaster alert.
Chancellor Angela Merkel promised aid to those hit by the floods. "I can tell people: We will not leave them alone in these difficult, terrible times. We will also help with reconstruction," she said.
Comment:
Netherlands also hit. From RT:
Southern Netherlands ravaged by floods as thousands evacuated from 'disaster zone' in hard-hit Limburg provinceUPDATE from RT:
Days of heavy rains have triggered major floods across parts of the Netherlands, with the southern Limburg province declared a disaster area as police, firefighters and even soldiers help thousands of residents to find shelter.
A number of towns and villages along the Meuse and Rur rivers in Limburg were advised to evacuate on Thursday, after water levels reached record highs following the downpour, Reuters reported. The national government deemed the province a disaster zone late on Thursday night, invoking a law which allows victims to be compensated for losses sustained during the floods.
The town of Valkenburg has been among the hardest-hit, with Mayor Daan Prevoo noting that a "river" is flowing through the city "that does not belong there."
Footage captured in Valkenburg showed just that, with massive quantities of murky water seen surging through its streets.
Maastricht, Limburg's provincial capital, is also expected to be inundated with floodwaters, with local authorities warning the town could be partially underwater by Friday night. Some 10,000 residents were evacuated in anticipation.
...
The death toll in Europe shot past 180 on Sunday, while more parts of the continent were hit by disastrous floods caused by heavy rainfall.
At least 155 people were killed in Germany's western Rhineland-Palatinate region and neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia. The military was deployed to help rescue workers save people from rooftops and recover vehicles trapped in the floodwater.
Another 27 died in Belgium, where around 11,000 families were left without power in the Liege area. In Wallonia, some 20 villages were left without drinking water and rail infrastructure was damaged.
...
By Sunday, the disaster hit Bavaria and Saxony, where city streets were flooded and around 130 people were evacuated. "The emergency calls are constantly coming in," a police spokesperson in Rosenheim told German media.
Railway giant Deutsche Bahn said that rail service between Bad Schandau and Decin, a town in the Czech Republic, has been disrupted. Rail traffic between Dresden and Prague was also affected.
In Switzerland, Lake Zurich broke its banks, and there are fears that lakes Lucerne, Biel and Thun will follow suit.
The water reached Hallein, a town near Salzburg in Austria on Saturday, after the river Kothbach burst its banks.
Reader Comments
Western Europe inundated with yet more heavy rainfall - Rivers burst banks in Belgium, France and Germany - At least 90 killed, 1300 missing (UPDATE)Comment: Western Europe's endless 'river of rain' in the summer of 2021 continues... A sluggish storm system meandering over western and central Europe this week has broken records and brought...
Mein Vater kommt von Gernsheim, Hessen.Oh, the dreaded Hessians ...
I mean, the Hessian mercenaries were generally feared during the revolutional war.
Humans should not displace a river.I very much agree to that. I think, like in the similar flood 2002 in the Elbe draw area. Many of the affected districts were build in the last decades, on alluvial forests and meadows.
Severe damages in the village of Schuld in the district of Ahrweiler after heavy flooding of the river Ahr ...I think you know this village's name has a certain meaning in the German language ...
Alluvial forests and meadows are a safe haven for raindrops💧🌊🚣♀️🚣♂️On one hand, the average population density in Germany is about 250 per square km (about 660 per square mile).
OTOH, fools were tricked into such neighborhoods by cheap housing, created by greedy and careless administrations and building companies. One of those fields were corruption is most rampant in the West.
At least in Saxony after the equally bad 2002 flood, insurance companies withdraw from such projects, and victims are left with the damage.
Prayers for Germany, et al.
RC
*Maybe they'll find them in Miami Beach. **
**Note, this was a joke afterthought - and though my footnote was effectively a punchline, my original comment wasn't intended as such.
rc
[Link]
[Link]