Dr. Astrid Stückelberger,
© Dokumentarac.hr
Dr. Astrid Stückelberger, a Swiss public health expert, has been conducting and evaluating scientific research for policy-makers such as the WHO and the EU for 25 years. She is our hero for exposing serious corruption at several international organizations, including the WHO and GAVI.

In this video from Planet Lockdown, Dr. Stückelberger discusses the WHO's communication strategy, relationship with the media, conflicts of interest, their role in managing the "pandemic" and their lack of ethics. Dr. Stückelberger is particularly concerned about the manipulation of health care to create dictatorship, violations of the Nuremberg Code, as well as threats to our health and well-being coming from COVID testing and "vaccines", and a variety of new technologies. All this has been funded by generous donations from many countries. It's time to take that money back!


More on Dr. Astrid Stückelberger at her website.

Related Links

Dr. Astrid Stückelberger's July 15, 2021 interview on The Highwire with Del Bigtree.

Doctors for COVID Ethics: Halt Use of Pfizer COVID Vaccines in Adolescents 'Immediately'