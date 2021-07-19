exposing serious corruption at several international organizations, including the WHO and GAVI.

Dr. Astrid Stückelberger, a Swiss public health expert, has been conducting and evaluating scientific research for policy-makers such as the WHO and the EU for 25 years. She is our hero forIn this video from Planet Lockdown, Dr. Stückelberger discusses the WHO's communication strategy, relationship with the media, conflicts of interest, their role in managing the "pandemic" and their lack of ethics. Dr. Stückelberger is particularly concerned about the manipulation of health care to create dictatorship, violations of the Nuremberg Code, as well as threats to our health and well-being coming from COVID testing and "vaccines", and a variety of new technologies. All this has been funded by generous donations from many countries. It's time to take that money back!More on Dr. Astrid Stückelberger at her website