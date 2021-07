© Reuters / Ints Kalnins



The UK Special Forces are about to concentrate on some new covert counter-state tasks with a focus on Russia and China, Royal Marines Brigadier Mark Totten revealed to the Times., Totten said The brigadier himself is in command of a 4,000-strong "future commando force" that is about to share the burden of the special forcesthat involve some "higher risks.", the military official told the paper."What we will be able to do is allow [the special forces]. It takes real specialist expertise, so we will allow them to have more time and people to address those and we can conduct some of the tasks," Totten said.The brigadier. The Times reported, citing some army sources, that the missionsregion to make them better prepared to repel what the UK newspaper called "Chinese hostility."The nature of the UK Special Forces' potential operations against Russia remains unclear, but the Times claims that theyEarlier, the Guardian reported that the most secretive parts ofThe paper said that the director of the special forces has drawn up a new 'Special Operations Concept' based on the pretense thatThe Guardian also cited theStill, Totten's comments were a rare instance of a British military official openly admitting that London plans to deploy the UK Special Forces on covert missions specifically targeting Russia and China.