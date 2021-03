© David Vergun/US Army Services/Handout via REUTERS



The Biden administration is gearing up to carry out cyberattacks aimed at Russian networks, the New York Times has reported, describing the provocation as a retaliatory measure designed to send Moscow a message.Citing officials familiar with the operation, the Times said that a "series of clandestine actions" aimed at Russia is expected to begin over the next three weeks and that the cyberattacks, as well as an executive order from President Joe Biden that would bolster security for US government networks.In an interview last week, Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, told the Times that he supported carrying out clandestine operations that would be "understood by the Russians, but may not be visible to the broader world," arguing that such actions would force a "broad strategic discussion" with Moscow.The allegedly imminent cyberattack has beenThe hack, first reported in December, provided backdoor access to a widely used network-management program distributed by the Texas-based SolarWinds company. The hackers were able to use the exploit toWashington has argued that the attack could have only been carried out with the assistance of a foreign government. US intelligence agencies have. Moscow has denied any involvement in the incident, calling the accusation "yet another unsubstantiated attempt" by the US to smear Russia.Speaking last month to CBS, Sullivan said that the US would use a "mix of tools seen and unseen" to punish Russia for allegedly carrying out the SolarWinds attack.