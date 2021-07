© Getty Images/NurPhoto/Reuters/Nathalia Angarita.jpg



"We know that Colombian citizens Germán Rivera and Duberney Capador participated in the planning and organization of what was initially an alleged arrest operation of the president of Haiti and for this, they contacted more people in our country."

"Everything indicates that a significant number of the people who arrived in Haiti were blindsided, taken as if on an alleged protection mission, and others, a small group apparently, had detailed knowledge of the criminal operation and the intention to kill the president of Haiti."

Colombian President Iván Duque has revealed thatarrested over the assassination of Haiti's Jovenel MoïseMoïse was killed in his home on July 7 by gunmen - allegedly a squad of foreign mercenaries, including Colombians and Haitian-Americans. The president's wife was seriously injured in the shooting.New information released by the Colombian police on Thursday saidof the mission to assassinate the Haitian president. Police chief General Jorge Luis Vargas said:The two ex-soldiers allegedly recruited other Colombian former military personnel through three domestic companies that have ties to security services in the Middle East.Following the assassination,for their alleged involvement in the death of the president.In an interview with Colombian broadcaster La FM on Thursday, Duque said a small group among those arrested in Haiti over the killing had known of the plot to murder Moïse. The Colombian president said many among the group of former servicemen who had traveled to Haiti had not been briefed as to what the mission really entailed, and instead were duped into believing they were to serve as bodyguards. The president said:According to Colombian police intelligence,The original intent had been to kidnap Moise, oust him from power, and replace him with Prime Minister Claude Joseph.On Thursday, the Pentagon said some of the Colombian ex-soldiers allegedly involved in the assassination had received US military training, though the exact number has not yet been confirmed.