The recall election is scheduled to take place on Sept. 14.Conservative radio host Larry Elder is entering the California recall election to replace the state's Democratic governor Gavin Newsom.Elder, 69, made the announcement on his show, which is nationally syndicated, and is expected to file papers on Tuesday.In an interview with The Associated Press, the 69-year-old attorney said he initially was reluctant to become a candidate in a state where Democrats hold a lopsided grip on power in Sacramento. Among supporters who encouraged him to run: fellow conservative radio host Dennis Prager.Other well known Republican candidates include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman and 2018 GOP gubernatorial nominee John Cox, and former Rep. Doug Ose.Altogether there are roughly 60 candidates running to replace Newsom.Newsom failed to designate his party preference when he filed his official response to the recall last year. There will not be a party next to his name.According to data from the California Secretary of State's office, there have been 54 previous attempts to recall governors. Only one was successful - the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003. Former bodybuilder and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was selected as his replacement.