California lawmakers on Monday passed a bill that will change portions of the state elections code in an effort to benefit Gov. Gavin Newsom in the all-but-certain recall election to be held later this year.Newsom quickly signed the measure, SB 152, which lets state officials bypass one of the steps of certifying the recall election.Under the previous law, the Department of Finance was to issue a cost estimate, after which the Joint Legislative Budget Committee had 30 days to review and comment on the costs. Both the review by finance and the review by lawmakers were steps put into place less than four years ago by Democratic lawmakers.The bill lawmakers passed Monday is in contrast to the measures passed four years ago, when Democrats adjusted the recall rules to help State Sen. Josh Newman's odds of surviving a recall. At that time in 2017, lawmakers were looking to extend the timeline of certifying the recall election for the ballot, and added the review period that they're now trying to bypass. Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, who has teased at a run in the recall himself, said Newman, to his credit, declined to be involved in the changes to the process in 2017.Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, defended the legislation, saying he believes recall petitioners want the election held quickly."(The petitioners) would have liked this to happen yesterday," Ting said. "This bill ensures the election happens as quickly as possible, which, my belief is, that what's the recall was about, but also ensuring that as many Californians who want to participate can participate in this election."Tim Weber, with the Department of Finance, suggested senators direct those concerns to the Secretary of State's office.Senators Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and Jim Nielsen, R-Tehama, brought up similar concerns at a meeting of the full body Monday evening.According to a breakdown of costs the Secretary of State's office shared with the Department of Finance last week, the most costly portion of the recall election will be more than $17 million for communications and the Office of Cybersecurity. The Secretary of State also plans to spend $9.2 million on printing and mailing voter guides.Republicans senators said they aren't confident that that the bid process for contracts related to the recall will be fair."To me, this is like deja vu all over again," Wilk said. "People can't trust our democracy if they can't trust the electoral process, and all we're looking for is transparency so there's accountability so we can have some trust."Lara Korte covers California politics for The Sacramento Bee. Before joining The Bee, she reported on Texas higher education for the Austin American-Statesman. She is a graduate of the University of Kansas.