flood
The entire city of Beijing came to a standstill. Hundreds of flights were canceled and schools closed, as the city faced the biggest storm of the year, on Sunday. About 15 thousand people were evacuated from their homes.

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds caused flooding, stopped public bus lines and forced tourist sites to close.

Beijing authorities have issued stay-at-home orders for everyone on Monday. And they are asking companies to let employees work from home.

Heavy rains have also caused problems in other Chinese cities. It is in Hebei province, which borders Beijing. Floods have submerged parts of the city, blocking roads and sewer pipes. More extreme weather conditions are expected in the coming days.


On Monday, Chinese authorities issued a yellow warning for heavy rains across the country. - It is the third highest in their four-tier alert system.

And in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, heavy rains lashed many areas over the weekend. More than a dozen rivers exceed flood warning levels. More than 700,000 people have suffered from the floods, with direct economic losses of more than 330 million dollars. That is, according to Chinese state-run media.

