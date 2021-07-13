The entire city of Beijing came to a standstill. Hundreds of flights were canceled and schools closed, as the city faced the biggest storm of the year, on Sunday.Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds caused flooding, stopped public bus lines and forced tourist sites to close.Beijing authorities have issued stay-at-home orders for everyone on Monday. And they are asking companies to let employees work from home.It is in Hebei province, which borders Beijing. Floods have submerged parts of the city, blocking roads and sewer pipes.On Monday, Chinese authorities issued a yellow warning for heavy rains across the country. - It is the third highest in their four-tier alert system.And in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, heavy rains lashed many areas over the weekend., with direct economic losses of more than 330 million dollars. That is, according to Chinese state-run media.(Translated by Google)