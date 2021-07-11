© Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service



#Peterborough is dealing with the aftermath of flash floods following heavy rainfall last night. It affected roads in the city centre, which people were asked to avoid. #Cambridgeshire #HeartNews



{Vid credit: Diane McGowan} pic.twitter.com/98ZMg8Kagx — Heart News East (@HeartNewsEast) July 10, 2021

Heavy rainfall in eastern England, UK on 09 July 2021 caused streets to flood, disrupting traffic and damaging homes and businesses.The city of Peterborough in Cambridgeshire was the worst affected. Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said they responded to over 160 incidents of flooding in the space of a few hours during the evening of 09 July 2021. Around 20 elderly people were evacuated from a retirement home. Flooding also damaged a local sports stadium.Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said, "Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding in Peterborough this evening. Please do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. Bourges Boulevard area is among the areas badly affected. Roads are looking like rivers so please avoid the area until the water subsides."Please also be aware that some manhole covers have lifted posing a risk to anyone walking through flooded roads. Please just avoid the flooded areas for now. Thank you."Emergency services are working together with other partner agencies to help those affected."Flooding was also reported in areas around the city of Norwich in Norfolk, damaging some buildings and leaving roads impassable.