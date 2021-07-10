What did Moderna [and NIAID] know that we didn't? In 2019 there was not any singular coronavirus posing a threat to humanity which would warrant a vaccine, and evidence suggests there hasn't been a singular coronavirus posing a threat to humanity throughout 2020 and 2021 either.

Their work focused on enhancing the ability of bat viruses to attack humans so as to 'examine the emergence potential.' In 2015, they created a novel virus by taking the backbone of the SARS virus replacing its spike protein with one from another bat virus known as SHC014-CoV. This manufactured virus was able to infect a lab culture of cells from the human airways.



They wrote that scientific review panels might deem their research too risky to pursue but argued that it had the potential to prepare for and mitigate future outbreaks. However, the value of gain-of-function studies in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic was negative, as this research highly likely created the pandemic.

mRNA-1273 is an mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein, which was selected by Moderna in collaboration with investigators from Vaccine Research Center (VRC) at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a part of the NIH.

It was not until January 9th 2020 that the WHO reported13 Chinese authorities had determined the outbreak was due to a novel coronavirus which later became known as SARS-CoV-2 with the alleged resultant disease dubbed COVID-19. So why was an mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Moderna being transferred to the University of North Carolina on December 12th 2019?



... Perhaps Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases would like to explain themselves in a court of law?

On 9 December 2019, just before the outbreak of the pandemic, Daszak gave an interview in which he talked in glowing terms of how his researchers at the Wuhan Institute had created over 100 new SARS- related coronaviruses, some of which could get into human cells and could cause untreatable SARS disease in humanized mice ...

The work, 'A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence,'20 published in Nature in 2015 during the NIH's moratorium21 on gain-of-function research, was grandfathered in because it was initiated before the moratorium ... and because the request by Shi and Baric to continue their research during the moratorium was approved by the NIH.



As a condition of publication, Nature, like most scientific journals, requires22 authors to submit new DNA and RNA sequences to GenBank, the U.S. National Center for Biotechnology Information Database. Yet the new SARS-like virus Shi and Baric created wasn't deposited23 in GenBank until May 2020.

EcoHealth Alliance's work in China includes collaboration with a range of universities and governmental health and environmental science organizations, all of which are listed in prior publications, three of which received funding from US federal agencies as part of EcoHealth Alliance grants or cooperative agreements, as publicly reported by NIH.



... EcoHealth Alliance's work in China involves assessing the risk of viral spillover across the wildlife-livestock-human interface, and includes behavioral and serological surveys of people, and ecological and virological analyses of animals.



This work includes the identification of viral sequences in bat samples, and has resulted in the isolation of three bat SARS-related coronaviruses that are now used as reagents to test therapeutics and vaccines.



It also includes the production of a small number of recombinant bat coronaviruses to analyze cell entry and other characteristics of bat coronaviruses for which only the genetic sequences are available.

