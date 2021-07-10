A Lebanese minister has denied a request by the judge probing the Beirut port explosion to question a top security official, a document seen by Reuters on Friday showed, as attempts to deliver justice over the catastrophe continue to flounder.Nearly, many Lebanese are furious that no senior officials have been held to account.The blast was caused by a massive quantity of explosive chemicals that had been stored unsafely at the port for years.In a statement, Ibrahim said he was subject to the law like all Lebanese, butBitar became the lead investigator into the blast after his predecessor,Sawan had charged three ex-ministers and the outgoing prime minister Hassan Diab with negligence. But, accusing him of overstepping his powers.A parliamentary committee convened on Friday to study a request by Bitar for immunity to be lifted from former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, former Public Works Minister Ghazi Zeaiter and former Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk.After being charged,The committee postponed its decision to an unspecified date as parliamentarians said more correspondence was needed with Bitar to take a decision on the matter.Families of the victims protested nearby, some holding photos of their relatives, to expressing their anger against the interior minister and parliament speaker Nabih Berri."Those who don't submit to questioning by the judge, immunity or no immunity, they will be our target," said Youssef al-Mawla, who lost his son in the blast.