Risk Category No. 1 — Acute Risks

"According to a paper published by the Salk Institute in San Diego, they've discovered that the spike protein that's generated through the vaccination itself has negative health effects. It's toxic ... on its own ...



There's plenty of evidence that shows that it spreads from the injection site and goes to the bloodstream, and basically comes into every single cell in the body.3,4



mRNA has a half-life of around one to two weeks, depending on the mRNA, and during that interim, each mRNA molecule makes around 2,000 to 5,000 spike proteins. So, we're talking about trillions and trillions of spike proteins.



Your entire body becomes a spike protein factory. Several orders of magnitude more than if you were to get COVID, because COVID infects the upper and lower airways primarily. Those are the cells that get infected and begin to produce spike proteins. But here we're injecting the vaccine and it actually travels to every single cell in your body and converts every single cell in your body into a factory for spike proteins."

How Many Have Actually Died From the COVID Shots?

"If you look at the VAERS [vaccine adverse event reporting system], which in my opinion is a piece of garbage ... as of today, let's say says there's 6,000 deaths associated with taking the vaccine. Well, we need to understand what that actually means," Zelenko says.



"If you look at the 2009 Harvard study on the VAERS system, they said only 1% of events are actually reported. So, OK ... whatever the number is, it's not 6,000. Maybe only 10% are being reported. I don't know. But definitely it's being underreported.



And then there's two [additional] big problems. There's evidence coming out that VAERS reports that have been filed are being erased off the server, No. 1. No. 2, I personally know of two dozen cases of deaths associated with the vaccine, and the doctor and/or family members that tried to file a VAERS report, their reports were rejected due to some technicality.



The fact that they all couldn't make a report, that raises my eyebrows. What percentage of the information are we actually seeing? The answer is, I estimate, there are already around 200,000 dead Americans, directly related to the vaccinations."

"The point is that it should definitely raise eyebrows and have the public start screaming and saying, 'We want to know the truth. We want to know the accurate numbers. Stop suppressing the truth ... I want to be able to make an informed choice whether or not I want to take this injection.' And that's not being given to the people.



My problem is not with the vaccine. My problem is with the government, governing bodies and certain people that are obstructing the flow of life saving information and suppressing the truth from people, and then using coercion to force people to take this vaccine. That's the nefarious part.



The suppression is so blatant and so overt that doctors with impeccable credentials are being deplatformed for just voicing an opinion. And then you couple that together with proven prehospital treatment approaches and protocols that have been proven to reduce hospitalization and death by 85%, and that information is being suppressed.



So here you have a dual censorship where the positive, hopeful, life-saving information is being suppressed and the dangerous outcomes of the vaccination approach is being suppressed. It's a perfect setup for genocide."

Risk Category No. 2 — Subacute Risks

permanent

"In other words, those antibodies that were produced with the vaccination were pathologic," Zelenko says. "They were lethal and they led to an exaggerated immune response. That's what it means, antibody-dependent enhancement. It's an enhancement of your immune response in a way that it will kill you ...



The question is, how safe is it long-term, or in the subacute [phase] from three months to three years? That is a big question mark. Based on animal models — and this is what Dr. Mike Yeadon is saying — it could be absolutely genocidal. It's the biggest gamble on the survival of humanity in the history of humanity."

Why Is Humanity's Survival Being Risked?

"There's something called medical necessity. So, let's analyze if there's any medical necessity for this vaccine, and you have to do that in a systematic way based on demographics.



If you look at the CDC's data, anyone 18 and younger has a 99.998% chance of recovery from COVID-19 with no treatment. [Their risk of dying is] 1 in a million. It's safer than influenza virus. If you gave me a choice, I would rather my kids have COVID-19 than influenza. So, why would I immunize a demographic that has close to 100% chance of recovery with an experimental vaccine that has already killed more kids than the virus?



If you look at the demographic between 18 and 45, people who are healthy have a 99.95% chance of recovery with no treatment ... according to the CDC. Same question, why would I vaccinate a demographic that recovers on its own with no treatment?



Third question, if someone has antibodies — and there's a plethora of evidence [showing] naturally produced antibodies are much more effective in clearing future viruses than vaccine-induced antibodies ... Natural immunity is much better, more effective and safer, than vaccine-induced immunity. So, someone who has antibodies already from having COVID before, why would I vaccinate them? ...



Fear is an extremely useful tool in manipulating the behavior of people. And that fear has been used to create a psychological motivation to get vaccinated with a vaccine that, in my opinion, has no medical necessity, has tremendous amount of actual and potential risks, and very questionable efficacy."

Risk Category No. 3 — Long-Term Risks

It'll take decades before we have the data on reproductive effects.

"Whether you look at the acute spike protein-induced death, the miscarriages, or the myocarditis in young adults, or you look at the subacute pathogenic priming issue, or you look at the potential long-term effects of infertility, auto immune disease and cancer, you have an absolute setup for a genocide. And that's why these world-leading thought leaders, scientists, are cautioning people ...



Let's do a thought experiment. If COVID-19 were to infect every single human being on this planet and was not to be treated, what would be the overall global death rate? The answer is less than 1%, and I'm not advocating for that, by the way. That's a lot of people still.



Now, what is going to be the death rate from global vaccination? That is going to be several orders of magnitude greater. And it actually depends how far out you look. Because if someone's meant to live 80 years and they live 60 years, how do you quantify that? ...



We're talking about 1.5 to 2 billion people [dying] for no reason, except the agendas of a few psychopaths or sociopaths. Why do I say that? It's because there have been people advocating for population reduction for decades. I just saw a video from [U.K. prime minister] Boris Johnson's father ... advocating for the reduction of England's population to 15 million ...



This type of ideology exists. In this generation, it's not really anti-Semitic. What it is, is there's a small group of sociopaths that believe ... they've evolved into a superhuman enlightened [state] that entitles them the right to dictate the course of history.



For example, Bill Gates in 2015 said the world population needs to be reduced by a certain percentage because of global warming or whatever. So, my question is a very simple question. He's one of the main supporters and profiteers of global vaccination. Why would I take a vaccine for my health from someone is advocating for the reduction of the world population?



Another scary individual is Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum. He's very influential. He wrote the book 'COVID-19 The Great Reset.' In 2016, in a French interview ... Schwab made an announcement that within 10 years, all of humanity will be tagged with an identifier. If you look at the UN 2030 plan, which was crafted by the World Economic Forum, it says 'America will no longer be a superpower.'



That's a stated agenda. Then, my favorite is, 'You'll own nothing and you'll be happy. You won't eat any meat. Fossil fuels will be prohibited. There'll be a billion refugees, which will have to be integrated into your societies.' So, my question is, what sociopath feels entitled to make a statement like 'You will own nothing and you will be happy'?



What entitles this type of individual, or group of individuals, to think that way? Well, they believe that they're enlightened far beyond the average human or subhuman."

War Against God

"That's God's prerogative," Zelenko says. "However, if you take that out and view people as no different than an animal, a Darwinist perspective or eugenics perspective, and basically survival of the fittest is the yardstick that you measure the dominance hierarchy of humanity, in that case, these people feel that they are on top of the pyramid, and that entitles them to decide if you and me should live ...



I call the [COVID] vaccine 'Zyklon-V.' That is the gas the Nazis used to kill my relatives. So to express my sentiments, I call it Zyklon-V. It's an absolute weapon of mass destruction. People are being lied to, and they're running into the gas chambers themselves because of the pathogenic fear."

How to Protect Your Health Post-Jab

"The majority of the COVID protocols focus on inhibition of our RNA virus replication. What that means is that for a virus to make copies of itself, it needs to enter the human cell. In the case of RNA viruses, all the COVID, coronaviruses and even the influenza viruses, they use a common pathway called RNA dependent RNA polymerase. That's a very important enzyme.



That enzyme is what makes copies of the viral genetic material, which then enables for new viruses to be formed and spread. So, if you inhibit the viral RNA replication process, you'll eliminate viral spreading, viral growth. The beautiful thing about what we found with zinc is that zinc inhibits this enzyme extremely well, if there's another zinc [molecule] inside the cell.



But zinc cannot really get into the cell on its own. That's where the concept of zinc ionophores come in. Zinc ionophores opens the door in the cell membrane and allows for zinc to go from outside of the cell, to inside of the cell. And when you increase the concentration of zinc inside the cell, then it can effectively inhibit this enzyme, stopping most if not all, coronaviruses and influenza viruses from replicating."

Nebulized Peroxide and Other Health Promoting Measures

Make sure you're metabolically flexible so that your body can seamlessly transition between burning fat and sugar as your primary fuel. This will allow your innate immune system to function optimally. Time-restricted eating is one surefire way to accomplish this.

Avoid processed seed oils in your diet, such as sunflower oil, corn oil, safflower oil or avocado oils. All contain high levels of linoleic acid, which impairs your mitochondrial function, and in upper respiratory infections, it's the precursor for the Leukotoxin that occurs in these infections.

Focus on certified-organic foods to minimize your glyphosate exposure, and include plenty of sulfur-rich foods to keep your mitochondria and lysosomes healthy. Both are important for the clearing of cellular debris, including these spike proteins. You can also boost your sulfate by taking Epsom salt baths.

To combat the toxicity of the spike protein, you'll want to optimize autophagy, as this may help digest and remove the spike proteins. Time-restricted eating will upregulate autophagy, while sauna therapy, which upregulates heat shock proteins, will help refold misfolded proteins. They also tag damaged proteins and target them for removal.

Low-dose interferons such as Paximune, to stimulate your immune system

Peptide T (an HIV entry inhibitor derived from the HIV envelope protein gp120; it blocks binding and infection of viruses that use the CCR5 receptor to infect cells)

Cannabis, to strengthen Type I interferon pathways, which are part of your first line of defense against pathogens

Dimethylglycine or betaine (trimethylglycine) to enhance methylation, thereby suppressing latent viruses

Silymarin or milk thistle to help cleanse your liver