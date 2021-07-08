© Getty

A leopard mauled a 28-year-old man to death in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, officials said on Friday, adding that he was the third person to fall prey to a leopard attack in the district in less than one month.The victim was identified as Prithvi Chand, a resident of Bagi village in Pauri's Dwarikhal area. He had gone to the fields for grazing his cattle on Thursday when a leopard attacked and killed him. When he didn't return home in the evening, villagers flared up in a search for him. Around 9:30 pm, Chand's partially eaten body with deep injuries to the thighs, neck and around the eyes was found, indicating that a leopard killed him.Divisional Forest Officer (Garhwal range) Mukesh Kumar said the victim's family has been given a compensation of Rs 50,000. Forest personnel have installed a trap to capture the leopard, the DFO added.In another incident of human-wildlife conflict, a leopard died after being hit by a vehicle moving at a high speed on Surajkund-Pali road in Haryana's Faridabad district near Delhi.The incident took place near Pali chowk in Faridabad's Badkhal area on Sunday night. The traffic police alerted the forest officials of the incident on Monday morning, following which the big cat's carcass was recovered and sent for autopsy.