Children's television stars the Teletubbies announced on Wednesday that they had been fully 'vaccinated' against Covid-19 - drawing mixed reactions from current and former fans of the show."We're all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer," announced the Teletubbies on their official Twitter account on Wednesday, along with four photos showing the vaccination cards of the four characters: Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po.All four received their first dose on July 1 and their second dose on July 22, according to the cards, despite July 22 still being two weeks away. Tinky-Winky and Laa-Laa received "Noo-nson & Noo-nson" vaccines - a play on Johnson & Johnson - while Dipsy and Po received "AstraTubbica."Though the announcement received a lot of fanfare, with more than 225,000 likes and 46,000 retweets, many fans of the show were also bewildered by the stunt.One person was particularly disturbed that the announcement confirms the Teletubbies is set on Earth and that the characters are "susceptible to disease."