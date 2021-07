© Sputnik/Getty images/Valery Yurasov



"are incompatible with the status of a diplomatic representative and are clearly hostile in nature towards the Russian Federation. Measures will be applied to the foreign envoy in accordance with the norms of international law."

"We all understand that a well-equipped border furnished with the needed technical means and secured is very important for Estonia and the EU to live safely."

Russia's FSB security agency announced on Tuesday that it had detained Estonia's top diplomat in the country's second city, St. Petersburg.In a statement issued through the agency's press service, officials said that Laette has been taken into custody after being "caught red-handed while receiving materials of a classified nature from a Russian citizen."The FSB stated that such activitiesHowever, responding to the allegations,and the charges against Laette were "groundless."In April, Russia announced that thehad been detained by security forces.was expelled from the country after being caught holding "a meeting with a Russian citizen, during which he received secret information from law enforcement and FSB databases."Estonia, a former Soviet Republic, joined both the European Union and the US-led NATO military bloc in 2004. In recent years, its relations with Moscow have grown increasingly tense. In December, defense officials in the capital, Tallinn, said that work had been completed on an eight kilometer border fence to separate the Baltic nation's territory from its larger neighbor. The country's interior minister, Alar Laneman, said at the time:Despite poor political ties,with Russian-speakers estimated to number around 300,000 in the tiny country, which has a total population of only around 1.3 million.