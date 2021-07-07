Four children, two of them siblings, were killed when lightning struck a village in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on Monday in Pahad Toli village, Jashpur Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal said.While the bodies of Rajkumari (3) and Anuj (5) were found in a field on the banks of a dam on Monday evening, those of Akash (7) and Sundari (4) were found in the dam on Tuesday, the officer said. The children had gone to play near the dam. Rajkumari and Akash were siblings.