Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign there have been a number of anecdotal stories of heart complications resulting from the shot. These wer passed off in the media as isolated incidents, coincidences or just plain misinformation, as the public was continually gaslit about the incredible safety of the Covid vaccines.

So at the end of June when the FDA announced that they would be adding a warning to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines of a rare heart inflammation side effect (myocarditis), many of us were surprised - not that the vaccines can cause heart inflammation, but that the FDA actually admitted it! Perhaps the most shocking part of these side effects is that they are most pronounced in younger shot recipients, those who have the lowest risk of Covid-19 itself.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health where we discuss the heart complications resulting from mRNA vaccinations.


Running Time: 00:32:10

Download: MP3 — 29.5 MB