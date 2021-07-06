© AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File



Pakistan's national security advisor has accused India of orchestrating last month's deadly car bombing in the eastern city of Lahore, saying Sunday that an investigation has shown it was organized by an Indian intelligence operative.In a news conference in Islamabad, Moeed Yousuf said the probe showed that the man was an Indian citizen living in India who works for that country's RAW intelligence agency. He did not name the alleged mastermind.He said Pakistan will continue its efforts to expose India's sponsorship of such attacks internationally.The explosion took place outside the residence of anti-India terrorist leader Hafiz Saeed, who himself has been designated a terrorist by the US Justice Department and has a $10 million bounty on his head.. Saeed is a highly wanted suspect in India, and Pakistan has been criticized by India and the United States for not taking stronger actions against him.Punjab police chief Inam Ghani said all those involved in the bombing have been arrested, including an Afghan who lived in Pakistan and actually parked the explosives-laden car at the site of blast.Indian external affairs ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi couldn't be reached for comment.Source: AP