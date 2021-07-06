The editor's note itself says simply: "Contains a racist slur against Indigenous people."National Public Radio (NPR) continued its yearly July 4 tradition of posting the Declaration of Independence to social media.This year, however, there were a few twists and caveats."245 years ago today, leaders representing 13 British colonies signed a document to declare independence," NPR tweeted, linking to an article about its annual reading of the founding document.The Ojibway were a loose confederation of states which, at their peak, had a massive extension throughout North America. They roughly paralleled the Celts in ancient times, preferring to merge peacefully with neighboring civilizations.Most historians would agree indeed that they were very different from the Iroquois, who at the time were allied with the British Crown, and were very warlike and absolutely feared for their prowess on the battlefield by Europeans and other Indigenous cultures alike.