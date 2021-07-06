© Yonhap



Heavy rain has been causing deaths and property damage in southern parts of the country, especially in South Jeolla Province, since Monday evening.While heavy rain alerts have already been issued in the southern regions, more rain is forecast there throughout the week, raising concerns over more damage.A woman in her 60s was swept away by water near her house in Haenam, South Jeolla Province, and was found dead, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, which suspected that she had drowned.While the Korea Forest Service issued a landslide alert for those two provinces, two houses were buried and another two were damaged by landslides in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, at around 6 a.m. Tuesday.A woman in her 80s was trapped in one of the buried houses. The rescue authorities conducted rescue operations after confirming that the woman was still alive through her cellphone, but she was eventually found dead.More than 40 people evacuated their homes in Gangjin and Jindo in South Jeolla Province, while roads and some parts of railroads in South Chungcheong and South Jeolla provinces, as well as Gwangju and Busan, were cut off.Adding to concerns, it will continue to rain across the country throughout the week as the whole country is under the influence of the rainy season, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).For Thursday and Friday, all parts of the nation are forecast to have rain, and for Saturday and Sunday as well, excluding some parts of Gangwon Province."Heavy rain in southern regions has made the ground weak, and more rain is expected, so we advise people to avoid visiting mountainous regions where landslides could occur, as well as engaging in outdoor activities," the KMA official said.