Southern regions of South Korea damaged by heavy rainfall and flooding with 20 inches of rain overnight
Bahk Eun-ji
The Korea Times
Tue, 06 Jul 2021 10:37 UTC
While heavy rain alerts have already been issued in the southern regions, more rain is forecast there throughout the week, raising concerns over more damage.
More than 500 millimeters of rainfall has fallen in some parts of South Jeolla Province and South Gyeongsang Province since Monday night, inundating houses and farmland.
A woman in her 60s was swept away by water near her house in Haenam, South Jeolla Province, and was found dead, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, which suspected that she had drowned.
A woman in her 80s was trapped in one of the buried houses. The rescue authorities conducted rescue operations after confirming that the woman was still alive through her cellphone, but she was eventually found dead.
More than 40 people evacuated their homes in Gangjin and Jindo in South Jeolla Province, while roads and some parts of railroads in South Chungcheong and South Jeolla provinces, as well as Gwangju and Busan, were cut off.
"The storm clouds over the southern coastal regions will continue to grow, so heavy rain, along with thunder and lightning, is expected in those areas through Wednesday," a weather agent said, adding that some regions may receive up to 200 millimeters of rainfall on Wednesday.
For Thursday and Friday, all parts of the nation are forecast to have rain, and for Saturday and Sunday as well, excluding some parts of Gangwon Province.
"Heavy rain in southern regions has made the ground weak, and more rain is expected, so we advise people to avoid visiting mountainous regions where landslides could occur, as well as engaging in outdoor activities," the KMA official said.
- Astronomers detect a lurking cosmic cloud, bigger than the entire Milky Way
- 'Icelandia': Is Iceland the tip of a vast, sunken continent?
- New AI technique reveals clearer universe
- Researchers observe thermal waves in semiconductor materials - unlocks new possibilities in electronics design
- UAE's Hope Mars orbiter spots elusive aurora on Red Planet
- First X-flare in 4 years, CME from B-class flare may hit Earth this weekend
- Astronomers may have discovered the smallest and heaviest white dwarf star ever seen
- Climate change drove decline of mastodonts and elephants, new study suggests
- China's Zhurong rover sends back video and audio from Mars
- Electric Universe: Invisible bursts of electricity from volcanoes signal explosive eruptions
- Mysterious methane detections on Mars baffle NASA scientists
- 'Scary' Boston Dynamics dance video divides internet as robo-dogs celebrate Hyundai acquisition
- A new kind of visual illusion uncovers how our brains connect the dots
- Prehistory of humans in Asia revealed in new study
- Update on giant oort cloud comet C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein)
- Elusive new type of supernova, long sought by scientists, actually exists
- Surface of Venus is cracked and moves like ice on the ocean, new research suggests
- Stunning video of chameleon-like abilities of cephalopods
- Evolution of extinct miniature elephants of Sicily revealed through first-ever DNA recovered
- Research shows scientists may need to rethink which genes control aging
- Gisele Levesque, the first person in Canada to be vaccinated against COVID-19, has died
- Suicide hospital visits rose among adolescent girls during pandemic, ER data suggest
- Vaccine watchdog won't admit the Covid-19 jabs cause period irregularities despite 4K women reporting problems
- Silver lining? For unknown reasons, global data shows allergy sufferers more protected against Covid-19, Russian scientist says
- Indian drugmaker seeking Emergency Use Approval for 3-dose Covid-19 vaccine, touted as world's 1st 'genetically engineered plasmid DNA' vaccine
- Ivermectin's success in battling COVID-19
- U.S. Sen. Johnson holds news conference with families injured by COVID vaccines, ignored by medical community
- Raising the alarm on myocarditis after Covid vaccination
- You plebs need a meat tax, claims millionaire old Etonian 'Food Czar' Dimbleby
- Doctors in Singapore urge expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination to stop vaccine drive for school boys: Media report
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Spike Protein is Toxic
- The final nail in the coffin of medical research
- WHO: 'Children should not be vaccinated for the moment'
- FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
- Hope for IBS sufferers as new study suggests synthetic tarantula venom could help treat condition
- Best of the Web: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines likely linked to rare heart condition in kids: CDC panel
- Do doctors understand probability?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Physicians and Researchers Speak Out
- CDC senior scientist: 'We trashed data showing vaccine-autism link in African-American boys'
- Viral Twitter post claims 13yo died of 'cardiac event' as doctors consider link between rare heart condition & vaccine in boys
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
- Jonathan Pie: Hancock is a ****!
- Huge spike noted in Americans buying F-15s after Biden suggests you'll need them to overthrow government
- Trump announces he is building 1,954-mile long Trump Hotel along southern border
- Get Locked Down
- Kim Jong Un enrolls in Ivy League university to learn latest brainwashing techniques
- Newbie bomb-maker panics after making explosive, rushes it to police for defusing
- Texas Governor Abbot signs executive order donating city of Austin to California
- 'Help Wanted': Western media is in dire need of more Russia writers. Must be willing to lie, distort and engage in lazy speculation
- Stop the Fake Info
- Fauci - Public Enemy #1?
- 911 Will now require white callers to press 1 to check their privilege
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
- AOC added to Iwo Jima memorial for surviving Capitol riot
- Navy fighters shoot down 'hostile' UFO after it refuses to give its pronouns
- Musket-Wielding Americans run Prince Harry out of the country
- Existing, and 6 other things you didn't know were microaggressions
Government advertisement at first (Govt-organized) music festival in Ireland in 16 months, 3 July 2021
