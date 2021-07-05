© US Army via AFP



"Taking into account the principle of good neighbourliness and adhering to the position of non-interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan, the military personnel of the Afghan government forces were allowed to enter Tajik territory,"

'Emergency situation'

"Afghan forces have lost their morale. They are confused -- in almost every district that the Taliban capture, they send a team of elders to talk to the soldiers and get them to surrender. It is an emergency situation for the Afghan government. They need to step up their counteroffensive as soon as possible."

More than 1,000 Afghan troops fled into neighbouring Tajikistan on Monday following clashes with the Taliban, as the insurgents amassed momentum on the battlefield.The exodus of troops followed another weekend of fighting across much of the northern countryside where the Taliban have overrun dozens of districts, spurring fears that Afghan forces are in crisis.said Abdul Basir, a soldier based with a battalion in Badakhshan province that had members flee over the border.The United States announced Friday that it had handed over Bagram Air Base -- the centre of its operations -- to Afghan security forces, effectively wrapping up operations in the country following nearly two decades of fighting.A statement, published by Tajikistan's state information agency, said:Afghan troops had already crossed into Tajikistan following earlier clashes that saw the Taliban take control of a major border crossing between the countries.Hamdullah Mohib, the country's national security advisor, told Russia's RIA news agency thatAlready thinly stretched with supply lines strained,Atta Noori, analyst in Kabul:The speed and ease of the Taliban's effective takeover of the provincesBoth provinces had once served as the strongholds for the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance during the gruesome civil war in the 1990s and were never routed by the militants.The dire situation in the north was accompanied bysaid Shir Mohammad Barekzai, a resident of Helmand's Nawa district that was seized by the Taliban early Monday.Since May 1 when the US military began its final withdrawal of about 2,500 troops, Afghan troops and the Taliban have clashed fiercely across the rugged countryside as peace talks in Doha stalled.Despite the Taliban's rapid gains, the United States has pressed ahead with its withdrawal in accordance with President Joe Biden's decision to pull all forces from Afghanistan by this year's 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.