Severe floods in east China's Jiangxi Province that started on Monday had affected nearly 1.08 million people in 55 county-level areas by 4 p.m. Friday, according to provincial flood-relief headquarters.Floods affected a total of 70,300 hectares of crops and left 156 houses collapsed and 219 damaged, resulting in direct economic losses of 1.04 billion yuan (about 160.68 million U.S. dollars), said the headquarters.To cope with the flooding, Jiangxi has allocated 6 million yuan of funds for emergency management.According to the provincial weather authority, Jiangxi's precipitation will weaken on Saturday, with the hot and sunny weather gradually returning.