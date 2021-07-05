S7 Airlines Airbus A320-200 experienced a hail storm while on a flight from Chelyabinsk to Moscow Domodedovo.On July 3, Airbus A320-200 VP-BOL successfully landed at Domodedovo Airport about 2:20 hours after departure.Mash, an aircraft passenger, stated, " We were heading to Moscow from Chelyabinsk on July 03 evening. The aircraft gained altitude when it suddenly found itself in a zone of turbulence and experienced a hail storm. But despite the broken windows, the pilots successfully landed the plane in Moscow and almost on time."As a result, the aircraft from Chelyabinsk arrived 19 minutes delayed at Domodedovo - at 22:54.