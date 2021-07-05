Earth Changes
Airbus has both windshields damaged by hail during flight over Russia
KIM LIM PARK
aviationnepal.com
Mon, 05 Jul 2021 10:27 UTC
aviationnepal.com
Mon, 05 Jul 2021 10:27 UTC
Mash, an aircraft passenger, stated, " We were heading to Moscow from Chelyabinsk on July 03 evening. The aircraft gained altitude when it suddenly found itself in a zone of turbulence and experienced a hail storm. But despite the broken windows, the pilots successfully landed the plane in Moscow and almost on time."
As a result, the aircraft from Chelyabinsk arrived 19 minutes delayed at Domodedovo - at 22:54.
See Also:
Latest News
- Airbus has both windshields damaged by hail during flight over Russia
- Israeli cargo ship attacked by 'unknown weapon' in Indian Ocean: Report
- Capitol Police retreat and a possible FBI agent facilitates the entry of rioters on Jan. 6
- Malaysians suffering amid lockdown fly white flag for help
- Biden: 'Initial thinking' recent ransomware attack not by Russian government
- Gisele Levesque, the first person in Canada to be vaccinated against COVID-19, has died
- Explosives bring down rest of South Florida collapsed condo
- How the CDC lied to keep children in plastic boxes
- Two bright meteor fireballs blaze over Idaho within hours of each other
- Israeli researchers discover global cyberattack in over 1,300 locations
- Suicide hospital visits rose among adolescent girls during pandemic, ER data suggest
- Did cops attack and provoke peaceful protesters on January 6?
- Noctilucent clouds sweep across Europe AGAIN
- Huge explosion filmed in Caspian Sea, officials speculate oil rig fire or mud volcano
- Coffin-making factory ablaze after being struck by lightning in Northern Ireland
- No Area 51,' and 'you can't blow up the Pentagon': DOD attempted CENSORING 'Independence Day' movie script, archive files reveal
- Judge rules Minneapolis must hire more cops by next year, as crime rates climb
- Personal responsibility should replace government orders as UK learns to 'live' with Covid-19 - minister
- New AI technique reveals clearer universe
- If private platforms use government guidelines to police content, is that state censorship?
- Biden: 'Initial thinking' recent ransomware attack not by Russian government
- No Area 51,' and 'you can't blow up the Pentagon': DOD attempted CENSORING 'Independence Day' movie script, archive files reveal
- Personal responsibility should replace government orders as UK learns to 'live' with Covid-19 - minister
- If private platforms use government guidelines to police content, is that state censorship?
- Top WH aides defend Kamala Harris against reports of turmoil, dysfunction in her office
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: The Terrible Toll of Lockdowns
- Cardinal Becciu to stand trial at Vatican for embezzlement and abuse of office
- Zelensky slams Putin for claiming Russia and Ukraine 'are one people', despite once saying the same thing himself
- Imposing 'imaginary' values risks EU collapse, Slovenian PM claims
- Myanmar army confronted by opposition forces, kill 25
- Ex-Pres of European Council Tusk returns to Polish politics denouncing 'evil' ruling conservative party
- Taliban seize key Kandahar district after fierce fighting as US forces continue withdrawal
- Fauci: 'Go the extra mile' and wear mask in places with low vaccination rate
- Biggest US teachers' union adopts measures to promote & defend critical race theory, controversial 1619 Project
- Psaki lies about Biden snapping when he was asked questions on Afghanistan
- Biden bloat: West Wing payroll near $50 million, highest on record
- The next shake-down: Israel slams Poland for 30-year limit on Jewish property recovery - oblivious to Palestinian parallels
- Warmonger Samantha Powers roasted after suggesting 'only woman can deliver peace'
- IAEA mission hails security of Belarus' 1st nuclear power plant, while Baltic neighbors claim it's a 'threat'
- Robber barons and human guinea pigs
- Israeli cargo ship attacked by 'unknown weapon' in Indian Ocean: Report
- Capitol Police retreat and a possible FBI agent facilitates the entry of rioters on Jan. 6
- Malaysians suffering amid lockdown fly white flag for help
- Explosives bring down rest of South Florida collapsed condo
- How the CDC lied to keep children in plastic boxes
- Israeli researchers discover global cyberattack in over 1,300 locations
- Did cops attack and provoke peaceful protesters on January 6?
- Huge explosion filmed in Caspian Sea, officials speculate oil rig fire or mud volcano
- Judge rules Minneapolis must hire more cops by next year, as crime rates climb
- Apple makes employees wear police-grade body cams in response to leaks
- The Arizona Republic sues state Senate, Cyber Ninjas for election audit records
- Black owners of Texas restaurant accused of racism after introducing extensive dress code
- NY Times roasted by critics, lawmakers for suggesting US flag is now 'alienating to some': 'Disgusting'
- Trump ally Sen. Doug Mastriano raises 2020 election audit plan in Pennsylvania
- Disney drops "ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls" from its pre-show announcement
- Statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II torn down in Canada
- Voice of sanity: YouTube star attacks Critical Race Theory: 'Black people can only blame themselves for their poor decisions'
- At least 17 dead after Philippines military plane misses runway
- Transgender women can be housed in female prisons, court rules
- Reports of growing censorship across social media doesn't help bring people together to a more rational understanding of vaccine risk-benefit analysis
- Canada Day special: How a 'synthetic nationalism' was created to break the US-Russia alliance
- No sign of foreigners in Turkey's Bronze Age Alalakh burials despite it being 'international age'
- Ancient carved snake found in Finnish neolithic dig site, Järvensuo
- Ornate stone carving discovered at Roman fort near Hadrian's Wall
- World's first-known plague victim was hunter-gatherer who died 5,000 years ago in Latvia
- Bolivian ex-Minister of Defence plotted a second coup using US mercenaries
- Dragon Man: Large ancient skull from China could be new human species
- Documents reveal CIA support for anti-Iranian propaganda film Argo, butchering of history
- Nesher Ramla Homo type - a prehistoric human previously unknown to science
- Comet strike 13,000-years-ago may have sparked civilisation shift
- Being Anglo-Saxon was a matter of language and culture, not genetics
- They've done this before: Five past cases of FBI incitement
- The lush reservoirs of the ancient Maya
- On Nasser's fight for Arab independence and a free Palestine
- Mystery of dark-age grave exhumations probed by archeologists
- 35,000 year old cave paintings may depict ice age sign language
- The Fall of Phaethon - Long published field evidence supports Bronze Age Bavarian impact
- New method reveals inherited genes from Neanderthals
- Research team finds 9,000-year-old stone artifacts in Lake Huron
- Indecipherable, archaic Iberian writing found on lead plate thought to date to 3rd century BC
- New AI technique reveals clearer universe
- Researchers observe thermal waves in semiconductor materials - unlocks new possibilities in electronics design
- UAE's Hope Mars orbiter spots elusive aurora on Red Planet
- First X-flare in 4 years, CME from B-class flare may hit Earth this weekend
- Astronomers may have discovered the smallest and heaviest white dwarf star ever seen
- Climate change drove decline of mastodonts and elephants, new study suggests
- China's Zhurong rover sends back video and audio from Mars
- Electric Universe: Invisible bursts of electricity from volcanoes signal explosive eruptions
- Mysterious methane detections on Mars baffle NASA scientists
- 'Scary' Boston Dynamics dance video divides internet as robo-dogs celebrate Hyundai acquisition
- A new kind of visual illusion uncovers how our brains connect the dots
- Prehistory of humans in Asia revealed in new study
- Update on giant oort cloud comet C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein)
- Elusive new type of supernova, long sought by scientists, actually exists
- Surface of Venus is cracked and moves like ice on the ocean, new research suggests
- Stunning video of chameleon-like abilities of cephalopods
- Evolution of extinct miniature elephants of Sicily revealed through first-ever DNA recovered
- Research shows scientists may need to rethink which genes control aging
- An arc of galaxies 3 billion light-years long may challenge cosmological theories
- More intense and frequent thunderstorms linked to global climate variability
- Airbus has both windshields damaged by hail during flight over Russia
- Noctilucent clouds sweep across Europe AGAIN
- Coffin-making factory ablaze after being struck by lightning in Northern Ireland
- Devastating forest fire in Cyprus leaves 4 dead
- Three people dead as Tropical Storm Elsa nears Cuba
- Lightning bolt kills 5 of family in Jharkhand, India
- Two shallow magnitude 6 earthquakes strike off the coast of Chile within half an hour
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - June 2021: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Hurricane Elsa brings intense winds to Barbados
- Landslide buries five vehicles in Dhading, Nepal - two killed, six injured
- Rare Steller's sea eagle native to eastern Russia spotted in New Brunswick, Canada
- Two killed by wild elephants in northern Chhattisgarh, India
- Severe hailstorm leaves icy covering 4 inches thick in Madan, Bulgaria
- Incredible tornado hits Guyuan, Hebei, China
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Fiji region
- Devastating tornado in Inner Mongolia, China - several killed
- First drought, now frost threatens Brazilian corn
- Up to 20 missing after heavy rains trigger devastating landslide in Atami, Japan
- Perth and Western Australia shiver though 2nd coldest start to winter on record - town of Exmouth hit with nearly year's worth of rain in 36 hours
- Hell on the Road of Bones: Wildfires in Russia's Far East engulf highway known worldwide for danger & extremely cold temperatures
- Two bright meteor fireballs blaze over Idaho within hours of each other
- Meteor fireball over central Spain on July 2nd
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Switzerland
- Loud bang heard, green light seen in northern Thailand could be a bolide
- Residents in Maghull, England perplexed as loud 'explosions' reverberate throughout the region
- Meteor fireball over the southwest of Bohemia, Czech Republic
- Cameras record meteor fireball over northeast Brazil
- Bolide over the south of Spain (June 14)
- 'Flaming stone' falls from the sky in Bacolod, Philippines
- Meteorite? Earthquake? Sonic boom? Mystery noise wakes up North-West coast of Australia
- With quake ruled out, San Diego's 'mystery boom' was likely sonic
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (June 13)
- Daytime meteor fireball over Rosario, Argentina
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (June 9)
- Green meteor fireball streaks across the skies of Jacksonville, Florida
- Large meteor fireball recorded over Almería, Spain
- Bright meteor fireball over Southern Queensland, Australia
- Mystery 'explosion' baffles residents in York, UK
- Meteor fireball recorded over Germany on May 30th
- Large meteor fireball recorded in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Gisele Levesque, the first person in Canada to be vaccinated against COVID-19, has died
- Suicide hospital visits rose among adolescent girls during pandemic, ER data suggest
- Vaccine watchdog won't admit the Covid-19 jabs cause period irregularities despite 4K women reporting problems
- Silver lining? For unknown reasons, global data shows allergy sufferers more protected against Covid-19, Russian scientist says
- Indian drugmaker seeking Emergency Use Approval for 3-dose Covid-19 vaccine, touted as world's 1st 'genetically engineered plasmid DNA' vaccine
- Ivermectin's success in battling COVID-19
- U.S. Sen. Johnson holds news conference with families injured by COVID vaccines, ignored by medical community
- Raising the alarm on myocarditis after Covid vaccination
- You plebs need a meat tax, claims millionaire old Etonian 'Food Czar' Dimbleby
- Doctors in Singapore urge expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination to stop vaccine drive for school boys: Media report
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Spike Protein is Toxic
- The final nail in the coffin of medical research
- WHO: 'Children should not be vaccinated for the moment'
- FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
- Hope for IBS sufferers as new study suggests synthetic tarantula venom could help treat condition
- Best of the Web: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines likely linked to rare heart condition in kids: CDC panel
- Do doctors understand probability?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Physicians and Researchers Speak Out
- CDC senior scientist: 'We trashed data showing vaccine-autism link in African-American boys'
- Viral Twitter post claims 13yo died of 'cardiac event' as doctors consider link between rare heart condition & vaccine in boys
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
- Jonathan Pie: Hancock is a ****!
- Huge spike noted in Americans buying F-15s after Biden suggests you'll need them to overthrow government
- Trump announces he is building 1,954-mile long Trump Hotel along southern border
- Get Locked Down
- Kim Jong Un enrolls in Ivy League university to learn latest brainwashing techniques
- Newbie bomb-maker panics after making explosive, rushes it to police for defusing
- Texas Governor Abbot signs executive order donating city of Austin to California
- 'Help Wanted': Western media is in dire need of more Russia writers. Must be willing to lie, distort and engage in lazy speculation
- Stop the Fake Info
- Fauci - Public Enemy #1?
- 911 Will now require white callers to press 1 to check their privilege
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
- AOC added to Iwo Jima memorial for surviving Capitol riot
- Navy fighters shoot down 'hostile' UFO after it refuses to give its pronouns
- Musket-Wielding Americans run Prince Harry out of the country
- Existing, and 6 other things you didn't know were microaggressions
Government advertisement at first (Govt-organized) music festival in Ireland in 16 months, 3 July 2021
Quote of the Day
Truth wears no mask
Bows at no human Shrine
Seeks neither place nor applause
She only asks a hearing.
- Carl A. Wickland
Recent Comments
Ah, it was the Russians !!! Definitely !!! +1
The ship was identified as Tyndall, a Liberian-flagged cargo ship which is under partial Israeli ownership. Which means quite detailled knowledge...
.. .. Did a Kumala type get to push the button on this one?
Except there is no AI for that one needs conciousness. Not possible with ones and zeroes. One can mimic/feign it but that is it.
.. .. )ew cargo ship hit the Pentagon on 09/11/2001? or, PedoCruise '21 [Link]