quake
6.0 magnitude earthquake 89 km from Vallenar, Atacama, Chile

UTC time: Sunday, July 04, 2021 01:01 AM

USGS page: M 6.0 - 89 km WSW of Vallenar, Chile

USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist

Reports from the public: 26 people

10 km depth

6.0 magnitude earthquake 89 km from Vallenar, Atacama, Chile

UTC time: Sunday, July 04, 2021 01:29 AM

USGS page: M 6.0 - Near the coast of Atacama, Chile

USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist

Reports from the public: 21 people

10 km depth