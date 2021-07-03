graph
The US Geological Survey said that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit the Fiji region.

The earthquake hit at around 20:14:38 GMT on Friday.

The epicenter, with a depth of 605.63 km, was initially determined to be at 21.8295 degrees south latitude and 179.3622 degrees west longitude, the Xinhua news agency reported.

No casualties have been reported.