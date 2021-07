© Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

The trade deficit rose to more than $70 billion in May amid a surge in imported goods and materials.The U.S. trade deficit hit $71.2 billion,The Commerce Department said on Friday, according to The Associated Press The goods deficit has been on the rise due to changing consumption patterns among Americans during the pandemic while the services surplus has been going down due to the pandemic's impact on areas such as the travel industry, AP noted.The trade deficit in April was seen at $69.1 billion while March's trade deficit was at $75 billion.The total trade deficit so far this year is $353.1 billion.according to AP.