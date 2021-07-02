The bridge was washed down in the flood.On June 28, Henan Linzhou area encountered extreme weather, leaving a mess after the violent storm... High-rise exterior windows were scraped off, big trees were uprooted, colored steel houses were overturned, and many cars were smashed.Last night, rainwater had already invaded from the northern part of Hechi. With a sound of muffled thunder, the rain officially broke out. There were heavy rains in Hechi City, from local heavy rains to extremely heavy rains.Starting on June 29 this morning, heavy rains began to raging in various towns and villages in Dahua, rivers surged, and mudslides occurred frequently.The towns of Duyang and Yantan in Dahua were the most severely affected areas. Some residential houses and shops were washed into the road by the flood and vehicles parked on the side of the road were stranded and washed away.