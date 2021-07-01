Earth Changes
Interplanetary shock wave sparks mid-summer auroras over Canada
Spaceweather.com
Thu, 01 Jul 2021 03:27 UTC
data) hit Earth's magnetic field during the early hours of June 30th, sparking mid-summer auroras over Canada.
Catalin Tapardel photographed the display from the Municipal District of Opportunity (#17) in Alberta. "I caught the auroras hovering just above an expanse of noctilucent clouds," says Tapardel.
We don't know where this shock wave came from. It might be the early arrival of the June 27th CME, originally expected July 1st, or perhaps a different stealthy CME that "flew under the radar" when it left the sun. If it's the latter, another jolt could occur in the next 24 hours.
Update: Philip Granrud also saw the auroras from Kalispell, Montana. "...and a patch of noctilucent clouds, too!" he says. "It was a beautiful night in Montana."
Catalin Tapardel photographed the display from the Municipal District of Opportunity (#17) in Alberta. "I caught the auroras hovering just above an expanse of noctilucent clouds," says Tapardel.
We don't know where this shock wave came from. It might be the early arrival of the June 27th CME, originally expected July 1st, or perhaps a different stealthy CME that "flew under the radar" when it left the sun. If it's the latter, another jolt could occur in the next 24 hours.
Update: Philip Granrud also saw the auroras from Kalispell, Montana. "...and a patch of noctilucent clouds, too!" he says. "It was a beautiful night in Montana."
- Bolivian ex-Minister of Defence plotted a second coup using US mercenaries
'Crescent Sun': Solar eclipse, U.S. Capitol Building, June 10, 2021
The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.
- Winston Churchill
Shit happens The FDA has expressed concerns around the rate of reported myocarditis but took no action. This video link shows a doctor with the...
"We are all pro-vaccine," Johnson said at the onset of the news conference. In fact, Johnson has had every flu shot since the Swine flu, is...
sputnik 97% effective---not 1 allergic reaction registered in 60 nations amerikans /anglos always racist, always stupid
La Quinta Columna: Analysis of vaccination vial confirms presence of graphene nanoparticles [Link]
ukraine--now a fake nation