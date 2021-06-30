A waterspout was caught on video in Key Biscayne this Tuesday, late afternoon. The National Weather Service of Miami confirmed the report of a waterspout located 1-mile northeast off of Key Biscayne at 5:20 pm.The waterspout was produced by a severe thunderstorm in which prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Miami-Dade county. There was the concern that the waterspout could move onshore since it was attached to a storm tracking towards the northwest direction.However, by 5:45 pm meteorologists at the NWS of Miami canceled the severe thunderstorm warning because the storm cell had weakened to below severe limits, and the rotation of the waterspout collapsed.If a waterspout moves onshore, it poses a significant threat to life and property as it can cause damage just like a tornado would. Fortunately, that was not the case this Tuesday afternoon. However, the storm itself still impacted downtown Miami, Coral Gables, Miami Springs, and even areas more inland like Doral and Sweetwater with heavy rain and gusty winds.People in Downtown Miami also caught a glimpse of Tuesday afternoon's waterspout.