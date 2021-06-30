© NWS



Levels of the Dark Canyon at Carlsbad jumped form around 4 feet to over 19 feet in just over 1 hour

Flash floods struck parts of the state of New MexicoLevels of the Pecos River and Dark Canyon jumped, causing flooding in areas around Carlsbad and Eddy County on 29 June 2021.Eddy County officials said residents living near the Tansill Dam and Reservoir were evacuating. The Carlsbad Caverns National Park has been closed due to flooding.New Mexico Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, said the state is coordinating local resources in the response to the flooding in Eddy County and New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is maintaining close communication with local floodplain managers and the Army Corps of Engineers."Please abide by local evacuations and remember, turn around, don't drown!" the Governor added.. Moderate flood stage here is 18 feet. Similarly the Pecos River at Carlsbad jumped to 15.24 feet on 29 June. Flood stage here is 14 feet.