Levels of the Pecos River and Dark Canyon jumped, causing flooding in areas around Carlsbad and Eddy County on 29 June 2021. Almost 30 roadways were closed as a result. Eddy County officials said residents living near the Tansill Dam and Reservoir were evacuating. The Carlsbad Caverns National Park has been closed due to flooding.
New Mexico Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, said the state is coordinating local resources in the response to the flooding in Eddy County and New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is maintaining close communication with local floodplain managers and the Army Corps of Engineers.
"Please abide by local evacuations and remember, turn around, don't drown!" the Governor added.
The National Weather Service in Midland said that over 5 inches / 127 mm of rain fell in Queen, New Mexico in 24 hours to 29 June. Levels of the Dark Canyon at Carlsbad jumped form around 4 feet to over 19 feet in just over 1 hour. Moderate flood stage here is 18 feet. Similarly the Pecos River at Carlsbad jumped to 15.24 feet on 29 June. Flood stage here is 14 feet.
Social Media
Normally dry Dark Canyon Arroyo in Carlsbad, #NM at 4:15 PM MDT, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Radio Blvd & Boyd Dr. #nmwx @NWSMidland #CarlsbadFlashFlooding @NWSAlbuquerque pic.twitter.com/yCt5jEjQwT— WLMalone (@WLM22268357) June 29, 2021