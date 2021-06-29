Immigration agents said Monday they came upon a heart-rending scene on a roadside in sweltering southern Mexico — a tractor-trailer with its door open and a migrant who had apparently suffocated to death inside.Around the truck lay eight other migrants too weak to move., authorities said.The driver or his companion opened the door, and most of the migrants ran off into heavy vegetation on the side of the highway, the survivors said., who is apparently from Guatemala, officials said.The National Immigration Institute said the boy has been put in the care of child welfare officials until his relatives are found, and the surviving adults were taken to an immigration station.