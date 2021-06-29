Society's Child
Spanish media reports John McAfee, antivirus tycoon, 'took his own life'
Sky News
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 19:09 UTC
Antivirus software tycoon John McAfee took his own life in prison, a preliminary post-mortem examination is reported to have shown.
The 75-year-old's cause of death was "confirmed by various sources", according to Spanish newspaper El Pais. According to the same sources, McAfee left a suicide note, it added.
A spokesperson for Catalonia's court system, which administers the post-mortem, told Reuters news agency they had nothing to say about the newspaper's story.
British-born McAfee died in a Barcelona prison cell where he was awaiting extradition to the United States.
Prison wardens found his body on Wednesday, McAfee's lawyer, Javier Villalba, said last week.
Mr Villalba added that McAfee's widow had asked him to request a second, independent autopsy once the results of the first had been released.
McAfee was arrested at Barcelona airport in October last year on a warrant issued in Tennessee for allegedly evading more than $4m (£2.87m) in taxes.
Just hours before he was found dead, Spain's national court agreed to his extradition to America.
Janice McAfee, 38, has said her husband was not suicidal when she last spoke to him - hours before he was found dead in Brians 2 prison.
"His last words to me were, 'I love you and I will call you in the evening'," she said.
"Those words are not words of somebody who is suicidal."
Regarding the decision to extradite her husband, Mrs McAfee said: "We were prepared for that decision and had a plan of action already in place to appeal that decision.
"I blame the US authorities for this tragedy. Because of these politically motivated charges against him my husband is now dead."
Mrs McAfee was the tycoon's third wife. He met her in 2012 and they married a year later.
Comment: Yet, what to make of tweets by McAfee? A man of such arrogance does not seem one who would kill himself.
Reader Comments
It looks more and more likely that JMC was Rusty Shackelford (or at least was connected to the entity); Rusty was the guy that was flying drones (and capturing footage) of Epstein’s Island when the parties there were in full swing.
Spanish media reports John McAfee, antivirus tycoon, 'took his own life'
Prehistory of humans in Asia revealed in new study
Quote of the Day
The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.
In a separate tweet, Michel wrote that the people of Belarus "can count on the EU. We stand by you in solidarity and with practical support. We...
'US troops have been in Syria for the past several years helping local fighters put down the ISIL regime!. She actually said that,F'kn Hilarious!...
At least, as of 2009, they still made good cars as that's the year of the used one I'm driving. I first owned one in 1981. R.C. Life, supra Ain't...
In Syria, the U.S. is considered an occupying force by the government, which is backed by both Iran and Russia in a decade-long civil war in which...
powerful they have become, the dark side i sense in toyoda usa < -_- >
Let the games begin.
It's funny how as a society we have particular bias's, ones never truly challenged. Such as these types of timely deaths, we the people realize the set-up (the bias), but the press and the authorities don't, they seem to ignore the obvious to their benefit. For once, it would be nice to see the authorties prove us wrong. But that won't happen, as it's better to feed the fire and keep us guessing, keep us in fear of the bogey man.
They have conditioned us, through their movies, TV and documentaries, plus reality. That if they want to getcha, they can. Well they do and no one does anything about it.